MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and a roll call of some of the most exciting voices in the country will perform a George Michael tribute concert, George Michael: Freedom!, to celebrate and honour one of the greatest pop icons of a generation at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl this summer on Saturday 9 December.

“I'm so thrilled to be performing at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl for the George Michael x MSO celebration! I was, and always will be, a huge fan of his.” - Natalie Bassingthwaighte

“George Michael was my pop idol growing up. A video star who could really sing and a song writing ability which made him like a one-man Beatles. He grew old with us. He was fearless.” - David Campbell

“I can't wait to be at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl for a George Michael x MSO extravaganza! Remembering George like this will be Too Funky. I know you've all been waiting for this.” – Courtney Act

The singer/songwriter sold over 100 million records worldwide with a remarkable catalogue of music spanning pop, soul and disco. Fans across the world have recently reconnected with George Michael's pure pop hedonism and artistry through the Netflix documentary, WHAM!, and have been reminded of extraordinary artistry.

For one night only Natalie Bassingthwaighte, David Campbell, Courtney Act, Emma Donovan, Brendan MacLean, Adam Thompson, Jade MacRae, Gary Pinto and Carmen Smith will celebrate the man and his legacy, alongside the glorious MSO in full symphonic sound, with a 30-song tribute of his greatest hits including Careless Whisper, Faith, Father Figure, Praying for Time and Freedom.

A black leather jacket, aviator sunglasses, and a classic guitar pose catapulted George Michael to the Top of the Charts across the world, where he stayed for four decades. Having achieved stardom as part of duo band Wham! Michael went on to release five studio albums, two compilation albums and 44 singles.

His 1987 debut solo album Faith sold over 25 million units worldwide, hitting number 1 in both the US and UK. His next album Listen Without Prejudice went on to win Album of the Year in 1991 at The Brit Awards. Older, Songs from the Last Century and Patience followed, all achieving worldwide acclaim amounting in a lifetime of awards including three Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

George Michael was a voice of his generation. A musical poet whose messages still resonate with the social and political realities we continue to face. James Cordon said in a Grammy Awards tribute to George Michael: “his honesty and openness in his songs excluded no-one”. This special evening with the MSO promises to not only be an irresistible nostalgic pop trip that will have you dancing in the aisles, but a poignant reminder of the artist's musical virtuoso - a true pop craftsman who single-handedly wrote and produced most of his discography.

George Michael could deliver the chart hits, but his voice also had an unmistakable soulful, gospel-like leaning and all the artists on this special bill on Saturday 9 December will bring this magic to life for one night only at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

A Celebration with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Date: Saturday 9 December, 7.30pm

Venue: Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tickets: On sale 10am, Wednesday 6 September

Creative Team

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Conductor: Benjamin Northey, Creative Director: Amanda Pelman, Executive Producer: Mark Sutcliffe, Choreographer: Cameron Mitchell