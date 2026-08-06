MSO IN YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD to Host Glenroy and Wyndham Concerts

NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Thursday 22 October, audiences in Glenroy will witness the world premiere of a new MSO commission from 2026 Composer in Residence, Joe Chindamo. The program, led by Concertmaster Natalie Chee, opens with Chindamo's Fantasie auf Nachtmusik – a reimagining of Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik. Chindamo's Flute Concerto, written for charismatic Australian flautist Eliza Shephard, has its premiere, followed by the exuberant finale of Mozart's Symphony No.36.

Executive Principal at Glenroy College, Andrew Arney, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to Glenroy College. Experiences like this highlight the profound impact of arts education, with music offering students a powerful outlet for expression, creativity, and connection.

“Hosting a world class ensemble performing a program of this calibre, and featuring the outstanding Chindamo Flute Concerto, is a rare and inspiring opportunity for our students and wider Glenroy community.

MSO reaches further into the local community with the Broadmeadows Campus of the Collingwood English Language School hosting a small ensemble of MSO musicians led by dynamic creative arts practitioner, Ben Segal. These artists will work with students to create visual artwork inspired by the evening's program with the works on display at the event.

MSO will move to the Wyndham Cultural Centre on Friday 23 October, for a cultural collaboration that brings together Wyndham-based Māori performing arts group Ngā Mātai Pūrua (NMP) and the Orchestra for an evening celebrating different expressions of musical culture.

NMP will open the night with haka and song before the MSO takes the stage to perform works by Joe Chindamo. To close, MSO musicians and Ngā Mātai Pūrua will unite for three songs, newly arranged by Australian composer, pianist, and presenter Kym Dillon, with support from Vaughan Adams, Berne-Lee Edwards and Boyd Owen. Together, the artists will create moments of joy, reflection, and connection, as the raw harmonies of Ngā Mātai Pūrua blend with the world-class musicianship of the MSO in a celebration of storytelling through music.

Don't Miss a Australia - Melbourne News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming