MAKE IT RAIN: A COMMUNITY FESTIVAL FOR BUSHFIRE AID Announced at The Third Day

On Saturday, 14 March, Melbourne hosts a 1-day festival at lavish North Melbourne venue, The Third Day. The event will feature top-name DJs; Kodiak Kid, Lickweed and Mickey Space, who'll be working alongside a huge variety of Melbourne's best performers to raise much-needed funds for the ongoing bushfires along the East Coast of Australia.

Offering a jam-packed program running over 12 hours, Make It Rain brings together Melbourne's top performers and creatives for a very special day of celebrating community. Daytime activities include a fashion show, guest speakers from the Extinct Rebellion (and one of its chosen charities, Blazeaid), live music, workshops, roving performers, market stalls and food trucks. As the sun goes down, festival-goers will be treated with cabaret shows, DJs, more live music and live auctions.

As fires continue to rage through parts of the ACT and NSW, Australia reels from the life-changing devastation that will take years to return from. The media coverage may have lessened, but the lives of our native animals and fellow Australians remain in tatters. Every dollar counts towards their rehabilitation!

Make It Rain is a collaborative effort led by Melbourne performers Sophie deLightful, Jay Bee, Timothy Christopher Ryan, Alikeen Killer and Larissa Wright, with generous support from The Third Day.

This is a child-friendly licenced event with activities suitable for all ages - you can even bring your dog!

Ticket link: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/oz5a1/make_it_rain_a_community_festival_for_bushfire_aid.aspx





