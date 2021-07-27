Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Performances Postponed in Melbourne

pixeltracker

Guests with tickets for impacted performances will be contacted by Ticketmaster regarding rescheduling of performances.

Jul. 27, 2021  

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Performances Postponed in Melbourne

Due to public venue capacity limits set by the Victorian Chief Medical Health Officer announced on 27 July, additional performances of Magic Mike Live will be postponed. The impacted performances are from Wednesday 28 July through to Tuesday 10 August inclusive. Performances will resume Wednesday 11 August.

Guests with tickets for impacted performances will be contacted by Ticketmaster regarding rescheduling of performances. Watch your emails (including junk/spam) and text messages for updates.

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. It's hot, hilarious and the great time Australians have been waiting for. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent.

Stay up to date at www.magicmikelive.com.au.


Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Megan Levine Photo
Megan Levine
Christopher Fitzgerald Photo
Christopher Fitzgerald
Annelise May Baker Photo
Annelise May Baker

More Hot Stories For You

  • Teatro Paraguas Presents THE BOOK OF MAGDELENE
  • UNM Popejoy Hall to Receive Shuttered Venue Operators Grant
  • The Adobe Theater to Present NATIVE AMERICAN VOICES
  • NATIVE AMERICAN VOICES Will Be Performed at The Adobe Theater Next Month