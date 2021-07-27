MAGIC MIKE LIVE Performances Postponed in Melbourne

Due to public venue capacity limits set by the Victorian Chief Medical Health Officer announced on 27 July, additional performances of Magic Mike Live will be postponed. The impacted performances are from Wednesday 28 July through to Tuesday 10 August inclusive. Performances will resume Wednesday 11 August.

Guests with tickets for impacted performances will be contacted by Ticketmaster regarding rescheduling of performances. Watch your emails (including junk/spam) and text messages for updates.

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. It's hot, hilarious and the great time Australians have been waiting for. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent.

Stay up to date at www.magicmikelive.com.au.