Lloyd Cole at Arts Centre Melbourne this December

With a remarkable career spanning 35 years and following his sold-out tour of Australia in 2017, British singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole returns with a special concert at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall on 11 December 2019. Cole, former The Commotions front man and solo artist, will perform his classic hits and introduce audiences to his new album Guesswork as part of his 2019 Australian tour.

According to Cole, his latest work was recorded "mostly in my attic" and the album contains eight new songs, in the process reuniting him with the talents of The Commotions bandmates Blair Cowan and guitarist Neil Clark. This was the first time the former bandmates had worked together on an album with Cole since The Commotions' swansong Mainstream in 1987.

The experience of listening to Guesswork has been described as akin to sitting in a sleek, state-of-the-art departure lounge: unsure of quite where you're waiting to go, at the same time mirroring the uncertainty of the world as you enter your third act of life.

"I'm starting to think that old age could be a lot more fun than middle age. Because really what have we got to lose,'' says Cole.

Cole, Cowan and another long-time associate Fred Maher (drummer on Cole's early solo albums and his last album 2013's Standards) fashioned the Guessworksound from classic and modern keyboard, modular and drum synthesizers and guitar.

For the Australian tour, Lloyd Cole will be joined by The Commotions guitarist Neil Clark. The special concert event will showcase a career-spanning set, from the former The Commotions front man to his present-day solo work.

Through both his lauded work fronting The Commotions and his more eclectic solo efforts, Cole established himself as one of the most articulate and acute songwriters of the post-punk era.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Lloyd Cole

From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork

With guitarist Neil Clark of The Commotions

11 December 2019

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Visit: https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





