Katherine Jenkins Announces Australian Theatre Tour

Having performed in some of the most iconic venues around the world, multi-award winning performer Katherine Jenkins will soon add a handful of prestigious theatres in Australia to the list, with a national tour of the country scheduled for November.



Britain's best-selling classical artist of the past 25 years, who first came to public attention when she sang at Westminster Cathedral, honouring Pope John Paul II's silver jubilee in 2003, will land in Australia in November, for a short run of shows in some of the country's most prestigious rooms; The Riverside Theatre in Perth, Palais in Melbourne, Sydney's State Theatre, the ACE in Adelaide and Brisbane's iconic Lyric Theatre at QPAC.

For the first time since her 2011 arena tour with Plácido Domingo, Australian audiences will have the opportunity to see some of Katherine Jenkins most well-known songs, including 'Time to Say Goodbye", "Jealous Of The Angles" and "Blinded By Your Grace", with the addition of a piano and string quartet.



'I'm extremely excited that I'm finally returning to Australia and that I'll get to see more of your beautiful country. My father was stationed in Australia when he was in the Navy so visiting the country has always held special memories for me. ' Said Katherine Jenkins "It was such an honour to perform at the Sydney Opera House on my previous trip; I'm looking forward to performing in new and wonderful places, as well as showcasing some of my newer material for Australian audiences"



Following on from the success of her debut album 'Premiere' which topped the classical charts for eight weeks in a row, making her the fastest-selling soprano of all time, Katherine Jenkins continued her meteoric rise to fame, with performances at the Rugby World Cup, at Buckingham Palace for The Queen, at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo and iconic venues including Wembley Stadium and The Sydney Opera House.

Since becoming an international name, Katherine Jenkins has gone on to release 11 critically acclaimed studio albums, perform for the troops in Afghanistan, receive the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and numerous music awards, solidifying herself as one of the world's most prolific crossover artists.



Tickets for An Evening With Katherine Jenkins go on sale at 10:00am on Wednesday 15 May via: Mjrpresents.com

Monday 04 November - Riverside Theatre - Perth, WA

Wednesday 06 November - Palais - Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 07 November - AEC - Adelaide, SA

Saturday 09 November - State Theatre - Sydney, NSW

Sunday 10 November - QPAC - Brisbane, QLD





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You