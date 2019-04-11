Jonathon Welch Farewells Choir Of Hard Knocks In SEASONS OF LOVE Concert

After 13 years at the helm of Australia's most famous and loved, award winning choir - the Choir of Hard Knocks, Dr Jonathon Welch AM will give his Melbourne farewell concert Seasons of Love at Melbourne Town Hall on Sun June 2, 2019 at 2pm.

"It has been the most amazing journey of my life and such an honour to lead this extraordinary ensemble since its inception in September 2006 that began as a construct for ABC TV. From such humble beginnings I never imagined it would have the tsunami like response from the public here in Australia when the documentary went to air. It has inspired so many people to sing and the creation of so many choirs around the world. I couldn't be prouder" said Dr Welch.

Under his patient guidance and superb musical leadership, the Choir of Hard Knocks went on to become the only performing troupe in Australian music history to be awarded the highest music, entertainment and television accolades including an ARIA, Logie and Helpmann award in the same year.

"It has been a huge responsibility though and has placed many demands on my personal and professional life over the years, as the choir has had their own share of 'hard knocks'.

But together we have shown that anything is possible as the choir has become more independent and continued to grow their beautiful positive voice for those who are marginalised, homeless and disadvantaged in the community.

My wonderful husband Matt and I have now also become the proud parents of two wonderful young boys, so we have some new priorities that we must focus on.

I have also just launched my exciting new charity 'Play It Forward' that will become the legacy of my experience and work over the past 20 years, as I create even more amazing inclusive arts programs for all Australians.

I feel like this is really my life's work and purpose now and has only just begun in earnest. I have so much to thank Choir of Hard Knocks members for their daily inspiration, love and support.

They will always be my 'footprint in the sand' and I will always be their Number One Fan and be there to support them in whatever way I can" said Dr Welch emotionally.

Seasons of Love will be a wonderful musical retrospective and celebration of the time Jonathon and the Choir of Hard Knocks have been together, as they celebrate on stage with fabulous musical friends the hilariously talented and funny Jan Van De Stool, Danielle Matthews, the Play It Forward massed choirs and other special surprise guests!

We can't wait to see you on June 2 to help celebrate Jonathon's 13 remarkable years of service and also to show the Choir of Hard Knocks we are there to support them on their new journey and share more Seasons of Love!

All proceeds will go to help keep the choir singing! Tickets from $28 to $48

Book now at http://www.choirofhardknocks.org.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You