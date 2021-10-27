John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra Will Perform a New Year's Eve Concert at Hamer Hall

In a much-loved Melbourne tradition, the Aussie Pops New Year's Eve concert is back! Featuring Marina Prior, Josh Piterman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra, conducted by John Foreman, the performance will dazzle audiences with a wonderful selection of popular classics and Broadway hits on New Year's Eve at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall. This will be the orchestra's first live public performance in two years and signals an important turning point in the music sector's recovery.

Three shows only, the New Year's Eve 2021 Gala Concert will be presented both as a 2pm matinee and an 8pm concert, plus an additional performance at 8pm on 30 December. This year's performances will feature Australia's leading lady of musical theatre and original Phantom of the Opera star Marina Prior alongside Melbourne's own West End Phantom Josh Piterman, who is also starring in the upcoming Australian tour of Phantom of the Opera, singing famous duets from the much-loved musical plus other musical theatre favourites. More featured performers will also be announced in the coming weeks.

"After such a long, tough year for all Melburnians, it will be a thrill to be back on the iconic Hamer Hall stage celebrating our wonderful city coming back to life with the brilliant John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra. What a joyous way to welcome in the new year, with beautiful music and great friends. I cannot wait!" said Marina Prior.

"After such a wonderful time personally in London playing The Phantom in the brilliant Original production of The Phantom Of The Opera in 2019/20 prior to COVID, it's been a rollercoaster year or so for live performance across the globe, which I've certainly felt deeply. But it's been equally exciting watching the West End, Broadway & Sydney stages opening back up. Now it's Melbourne's turn and I can't wait to perform back in my home city together with the incomparable Marina Prior and alongside my dear friend John Foreman," said Josh Piterman.

For over 40 years, the Aussie Pops has presented a unique blend of popular classical and contemporary music to Australian audiences. They have performed alongside many of the world's favourite singers including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Peter Allen, Andrea Bocelli, Dame Joan Sutherland, Sir Cliff Richard, Ray Charles and many more.

During the pandemic, the Aussie Pops moved online, with virtual performances attracting hundreds of thousands of views in Australia and around the world; but the musicians are particularly looking forward to returning to the concert platform.

"I'm honoured to be carrying on the tradition of the Aussie Pops New Year's Eve concert, and especially this year considering the challenges Melbourne in particular has faced," said John Foreman.

"It's been such a tough couple of years, and everyone wants a reason to celebrate. This time last year, we were performing either online or to cameras in an empty auditorium - but nothing can replace the thrill of a live performance. I know this will be a very emotional night for the musicians and audience to be reunited. Many audience members come back year after year, and for good reason. It's a beautiful way to ring in the new year, with wonderful music and friends in a world-class venue. I can't wait to be back on stage!" he added.

For further information and to sign up to pre-sale access to tickets visit www.apoconcerts.com

General public tickets on sale from Wednesday 3 November via www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183 and www.ticketek.com.au