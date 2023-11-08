Jerry Seinfeld Returns To Australia In June 2024 For A National Tour

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

The tour will travel to Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne with tickets going on sale on Friday 17 November at 12 noon local time from TICKETEK.  

Nov. 08, 2023

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to Australia with a new show in June 2024. The tour will travel to Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne with tickets going on sale on Friday 17 November at 12 noon local time from TICKETEK.  
 
Jerry Seinfeld last toured Australia to sold out arenas in 2017 and is excited to return, he said “I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world.”

NATIONAL TOUR DATES:
 

Saturday 15 June - Perth, RAC Arena
Sunday 16 June - Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday 19 June - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 20 June - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Saturday 22 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 23 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
 
A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences on Tuesday 14 November at 12noon (local time).  General public tickets go on sale on Friday 17 November from 12noon (local time). Visit www.tegdainty.com

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, expressed his delight in welcoming Seinfeld back to Australia, saying, "We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return to our shores. He is, without a doubt, the world's most renowned and accomplished stand-up comedian. This tour provides an opportunity for Australians to witness the mastery of his craft."
 
Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.
 
His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween).  He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.  

 Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.






