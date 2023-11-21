Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld Live went on sale last week and to satisfy demand, Paul Dainty for TEG DAINTY announced that the legendary comedian will add a new Melbourne show to his touring schedule.



The new show is 5pm on Saturday 22nd June, 2024 at Rod Laver Arena.

Tickets to this new show go on sale on Thursday at 1.00pm (local time) from TICKETEK.



Jerry Seinfeld’s tour will travel to Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.



Seinfeld last toured Australia to sold out arenas in 2017 and is excited to return, he said “I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world.”

NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Saturday 15 June - Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday 16 June - Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 18 June - Aware Super Theatre

Wednesday 19 June - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 20 June - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday 22 June - Rod Laver Arena *NEW 5PM SHOW*

Saturday 22 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 23 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena.



Visit www.tegdainty.com for more information.



Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, expressed his delight in welcoming Seinfeld back to Australia, saying, "We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return to our shores. He is, without a doubt, the world's most renowned and accomplished stand-up comedian. This tour provides an opportunity for Australians to witness the mastery of his craft."