IT'S NOT TOO FAR DOWN Makes World Debut At Melbourne Fringe

What happens when you know it never gets better from here?

A device is released that tells the user when the peak of their life has happened. Alex, a young and ambitious marketer throws a party, and receives one in the mail. The conversation flows as easily as the wine, but all the while, sitting in a corner of the room, the device waits.

It goes off.

After his writing debut of Tulips, Matt Bostock returns with It's Not Too Far Down, an exploration of how our expectations can shape our lives. In today's world, these expectations are hardly our own, they are carefully manipulated by our exposure to social media and marketing. This play asks how we can relate to one another in a world that would make images of us, mere hollow projections that can be shaped into a willing consumer.

'We live in a time where escapism has become the only form of coping... we choose to indoctrinate ourselves in a curated feed of fantasy that's become harder to distinguish from reality.' Matt Bostock

In his second ever production, Matt is writing, directing, and acting, all the while juggling a full-time job and finishing his commerce degree. Ellie Woods, who plays Alex, would tell you she peaked at age 8 when she played the illustrious role of a tree. Well, she hasn't left the stage since and has performed in such works as MindQuest (2018 Fringe) and The Apocalypse Tapes (2017). She is currently the Artistic Director for Four Letter Word Theatre.

It's Not Too Far Down

Dates: 17-21 September,

Times: 7.00pm (60mins)

Venue: Gasworks Arts Park - Gasworks Theatre, 21 Graham St, Albert Park =

Tickets: Full: $34, Conc: $28, Group 6+: $26

TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You