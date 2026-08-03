IL TROVATORE to Honor Dame Joan Sutherland's Centenary at Melbourne Opera

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Melbourne Opera's production of Il Trovatore opens on 23 August, dedicated to the memory of Dame Joan Sutherland, AC DBE, in celebration of her centenary year. ‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­‌ ­ If you are not able to see this mail, click here

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Melbourne Opera will present Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovatore 23, 26, 28 & 30 August 2026 at Athenaeum Theatre Melbourne A ruined Spanish theatre sets the stage for Verdi's haunting Il Trovatore - a story of love, power and revenge filled with one musical highlight followed by another.

Melbourne Opera's production of Il Trovatore is dedicated to the memory of Dame Joan Sutherland, AC DBE, in celebration of her centenary year. One of the world's greatest opera singers, Dame Sutherland was a Founding Patron of Melbourne Opera and a close friend of the company's Patron-in-Chief, Lady Primrose Potter. The superstar singer played Il Trovatore's Leonora to widespread acclaim from the 1950s-80s.

Visionary director Matthew Barclay joins the company for Il Trovatore, whose recent projects include work for Sydney Festival, Opera Australia and West Australian Opera.

Internationally acclaimed artists Helena Dix (Norma at The Met New York, Aida at Sydney Opera House) and Rosario La Spina (Opera Australia's Turandot) return to the Melbourne Opera stage as the ill-fated lovers Leonora and Manrico.

Rosario La Spina won a Green Room Award for his performance as Samson in Melbourne Opera's Samson et Dalila (2025). “The world has been presented with many shocking and brutal stories, and Il Trovatore is as shocking as any of them. The difference is that Verdi has given us a musical score that is so full and rich that it has lasted forever,” says Rosario.

Other cast includes three-time Green Room award nominee Sarah Sweeting as Azucena (The Ring Cycle, Tannhäuser) and Christopher Hillier as Conte di Luna, following his multi award nominated Beckmesser in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.

Steven Gallop (Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Welsh National Opera) returns to Melbourne Opera to play Ferrando. Former Richard Divall Program artist Amanda Windred sings Ines.

Il Trovatore (The Troubador) revolves around four characters. Manrico (the troubadour), Azucena (his mother at the unhinged heart of the opera), Leonora (noblewoman in love with Manrico) and Count di Luna (Manrico's rival, obsessed with Leonora). They confront each other with fiery emotion fueled by mistaken revenge, as doomed love and vicious rivalry clash in an opera that features some of the most celebrated music in the repertoire.

Conductor Raymond Lawrence (Don Giovanni, Samson et Dalila, Maria Stuarda) will interpret immortalised arias such as 'Di quella pira,' 'Stride la vampa' and 'Tacea la notte placida'. The production features the lauded Melbourne Opera Orchestra and Chorus, who will perform Il Trovatore's rousing music including the famous 'Anvil Chorus'.



Photo Credit: Robin Halls.

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