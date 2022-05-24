ICONIC – A Wild Queer-Pop Cabaret Spectacular Comes to Meat Market

The multi-award-winning cabaret legends, YUMMY, will explode back into Melbourne for a short visit this June with its wild, salacious and highcamp variety show, ICONIC, before heading to London for a four-week season and then returning to kick off an Australian tour.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of cultural icons and superstars, ICONIC will bring back a heap of joy and deliver some upbeat moments, side-splitting comedy and out-of-this-world costumes. There will be breathtaking burlesque, sensational circus and outrageous drag acts.

ICONIC is the mastermind of the snappy and quick humoured emcee: Valerie Hex, who blazed a massive trail of dance and drag cabaret to over 50 festivals around the world and performed with queer performance juggernauts Taylor Mac, Glory Box, Briefs, David Sedaris and many more.

The delicious ICONIC ensemble is bound together by circus royalty: Jarred Dewey, the Polynesian burlesque princess: Karlee Misi, drag extraordinaire: Bendy Ben, Miss Burlesque Victoria: Velma Vouloir and the world's kinkiest sandwich maker: Jandruze.

"YUMMY has won the hearts and minds of people all around the globe. We cannot wait to share ICONIC with Melbourne - it will definitely be a sensory seeking experience. We're confident you will fall in love and howl with laughter," said Valerie Hex.

From its humble beginning as a club night in Melbourne, YUMMY is now adored internationally. Since 2015, the unstoppable YUMMY has changed the world of drag cabaret and cemented its place in Australian performance history.

Known for its slick burlesque atheistic, YUMMY has earned huge critical acclaim and received numerous awards: The People's Choice Award (Melbourne Fringe 2021), Best Cabaret (Fringe World 2019), Best Cabaret Production and Best Cabaret Ensemble (Green Room Awards 2018).

Season: 22 - 25 June 2022

Times: 7pm Wed - Thu and 7.30pm & 9pm Fri - Sat

Duration: 70 minutes

Venue: Meat Market, 3 Blackwood Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: $25 - $60

Booking: stickytickets.com.au