How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale on Friday, June 30.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Ahead of Wednesday’s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Frontier Member presale, Frontier Touring urges Swifties to stay calm and be kind. 

Demand for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is expected to be unprecedented and presale allocations are expected to sell out.  If fans are unable to secure tickets in the Frontier Member Presale they will have another opportunity to secure tickets across all price categories in the general on sale. 

Frontier CEO Dion Brant said today “Our team at Frontier have been working tirelessly with Ticketek to try to ensure the smoothest process possible for these shows, but we are seeing a historically unprecedented level of demand for these concerts.  We’re asking fans to stay calm and be kind to each other.  Be prepared, read our presale tips and whatever you do – don’t refresh your browser.  If you can’t get tickets during the presale don’t panic, there will be another opportunity at Friday’s on sale.” 

​The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, presented by Crown and Frontier Touring, will kick off on 16 February 2024 in Melbourne and 23 February 2024 in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter. 

AHEAD OF THE FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

Get your unique Frontier Member presale code NOW here and write this down! Do not share your presale code. 
If you were an existing Frontier Member prior to the announcement of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Australia we have emailed your presale information (remember to check your junk and spam folders!). 
Go here and bookmark this page. 
Log in to your Ticketek Australia account and select “Keep me signed in” on the device you’re going to use at the Frontier Member Presale. 
You do not need to return to frontiertouring.com once you have your code and have bookmarked the Ticketek page. 

WHEN THE FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE STARTS

Head directly to taylorswift.ticketek.com.au and join the queue to buy tickets (do not head to frontiertouring.com!). 
Only use one browser or device – don’t open multiple pages. 
Do not refresh the Ticketek queue page, you will be let through when a spot becomes available. 
Keep an eye on the website timer, you get a set time to select and finish a purchase. 
BREATHE 

REMEMBER

Ticketek is the ONLY authorised seller of Taylor Swift |The Eras Tour tickets in Australia. 
Any Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour ticket offered for resale elsewhere, either on or offline (including Viagogo, The Ticket Merchant, Tixel, Trade Me, eBay, and Gumtree, or any other unauthorised source including all secondary ticket retail websites, and social media Buy Swap Sell pages), may result in all your orders and tickets cancelled without notice to you and your ticket price refunded.

The original purchaser and their party will be refused admission and any other orders and tickets they hold will also be cancelled without notice to them and their ticket price refunded.   

To protect fans, tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Australia will only be available to access via the Ticketek App. Please download the latest version to view your tickets. Closer to the event date, the barcode on your ticket will be unlocked and you will be able to securely share tickets with others in your group. 

2024 Australian Dates

DATE

CITY

VENUE

ON-SALE DATE & TIME

February 16

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Fri 30 June, 2pm (local)

February 17

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Fri 30 June, 2pm (local)

February 23

Sydney, Australia

Accor Stadium

Fri 30 June, 10am (local)

February 24

Sydney, Australia

Accor Stadium

Fri 30 June, 10am (local)

February 25

Sydney, Australia

Accor Stadium

Fri 30 June, 10am (local)

American Express VIP Package pre-sale runs 48 hours from Monday 26 June – 10am Sydney + 2pm Melbourne or until pre-sale allocation exhausted. For more information please visit, www.Amex.com.au/Experiences 

Frontier Members pre-sale runs 24 hours from Wednesday 28 June – 10am Sydney + 2pm Melbourne or until pre-sale allocation is exhausted. For more information please visit, frontiertouring.com/taylorswift



