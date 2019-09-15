Heroine: A Cabaret With Courtney Glass Comes to The Lounge at Alex Theatre

Brooklyn Runaways has announced dates for Heroine: A Cabaret with Courtney Glass. Glass, who recently starred in Sweeney Todd with Anthony Warlow and the sold out run of Sunday in the Park with George, will present two performances of her debut cabaret October 2-3, 2019 at Alex Theatre in St. Kilda.

Using her trademark wit and luscious vocals, Courtney Glass will share funny, tragic, and empowering stories about being an actress in 2019. Joined by David Butler on piano, expect a tuneful celebration of her journey into womanhood through an assortment of Broadway standards from Grey Gardens, The Music Man and lots of Sondheim. Glass will reveal how - while being the damsel in distress can be fun on stage - sometimes in life you have to save your damn self.

"Glass' stagecraft and finesse give her a sheer professional edge. She is all style, with clear, pure vocals. Glamorous." - Stage Whispers

VIP Tickets: Patrons looking for the best seats should purchase the VIP option, which includes reserved seating and a complimentary drink.

Courtney Glass made her Broadway debut in The Woman In White, understudying and performing the title role. Since moving to Australia in 2014, Courtney has appeared in Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me, Kate, Of Thee I Sing (Squabbalogic), You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Alex Theatre), Brigadoon and Oklahoma! (The Production Company). Most recently, Courtney appeared in Sweeney Todd starring Anthony Warlow and Gina Riley and played the role of Yvonne in the Victorian tour of Sunday in the Park with George. Next up, Courtney will appear in Ragtime with The Production Company. Proud graduate of New York University.

Brooklyn Runaways produces cabarets and live events for a modern audience. Previous cabarets include From: New York, For: Him at The Butterfly Club and Adelaide Fringe, and two shows by the cabaret duo Mel & Peppy. The group was founded in 2018 by Melissa David and Brandon Pape, two New York City transplants who recently moved to Melbourne and hope to continue pursuing their love of nurturing fresh voices in the performance community.

Bookings: alextheatrestk.com.au / 132 849





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You