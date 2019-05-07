HAIR Will Return To Stages Around Australia

A brand new Australian production of the much-loved and revolutionary rock musical, HAIR will come alive on stages in Perth, Geelong, Wyong, Wollongong, Sydney and the Gold Coast in August, September and October.



HAIR celebrates sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, radical glory with an infectious, energetic rock beat. The show features a Grammy Award-winning score including the hit songs Aquarius, Good Morning Starshine, Hair, I Got Life and Let The Sun Shine In.



Fifty years ago, the original Australian production of HAIR was produced by the late Harry M. Miller and directed by Jim Sharman. It ran for two years at the Metro Theatre in Kings Cross to sell-out crowds, controversy and rave reviews, kick-starting the careers of many of Australia's most prolific performers including Reg Livermore, John Waters and Marcia Hines.



HAIR is situated in the sixties, a turbulent, anarchic and exciting time in which people were losing faith in the establishment, austerity measures and the Vietnam War. Hippie counter culture, experimentation and free-love eschewed conformity and the world collectively let their HAIR down.



Today, amidst global turmoil, issues like human rights, the environment, freedom of religion, race and gender equality continue to dominate dinner party and water cooler discussions across the country - and now, on social media. HAIR's themes of identity, community, global responsibility and peace continue to resonate, getting to the heart of what it means to be a young person in a changing world.



Leading the cast is four time Logie Award winning TV and theatre star, Hugh Sheridan, in the role of Berger.



Whilst in his final year at NIDA, Hugh Sheridan was cast as 'Ben Rafter' in Australia's highest rating family drama Packed to the Rafters and continued in the role for 5 seasons receiving 3 Silver Logie Awards for Most Popular Actor. Hugh's theatrical awards include a Green Room Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and a Sydney Theatre Award nomination for Best Cabaret Production for Newley Discovered.



Hugh said, "Hair has always been an important show to me, I've seen productions here and abroad, had friends who've performed in it over the years, I can't believe it's finally my turn! I feel as strongly about the war, gun violence and the questions raised on the human condition as the original cast 50 years ago, I'll strive to do this piece the justice it deserves!"



With her incredible voice and engaging personality, Paulini is one of Australia's most uniquely talented performers. The Fijian-born singer songwriter first enthralled the nation on the inaugural series of 'Australian Idol'. Audiences instantly fell in love with Paulini's impressive five octave range - a voice still unrivalled, and like no other in this country. Since then Paulini has forged a hugely successful career, in 2017 she played the lead role of Rachel Marron in the The Bodyguard throughout Australia for a year, currently Paulini is starring in the hit musical Saturday Night Fever.



"I'm thrilled to be joining such an amazing cast for this musical! HAIR is a cultural phenomenon and I'm honoured to be involved in its Australian revival" said Paulini. "The past few years I've focused on my musical theatre career and the shows I've been lucky enough to be involved in I've loved since I can remember, and this one is no exception! I'm so excited to sink my teeth into this new role, not to mention singing classics 'Aquarius' and 'Let the Sunshine In' will be so much fun!"



Over the years Paulini has grown as a performer and songwriter and as a woman, steering her own destiny and making choices that she truly feels great about - the perfect choice to play the role of Dionne.



HAIR will be produced by David M. Hawkins (Liza Minnelli, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Cabaret) who has assembled a talented local creative team with Set Design by Michael Scott-Mitchell, Costume Design by James Browne, Choreography by Amy Campbell, and Musical Direction by Glenn Moorhouse.



Hawkins is overjoyed that leading the creative team is maverick young director, Declan Greene, making his major musical theatre debut. His recent production Blackie Blackie Brown was an enormous success, gripping audiences with its bold script and innovative storytelling. It sold out both its Sydney and Melbourne seasons and is set to return later this year.



Producer David M. Hawkins said: "After seeing the 2009 Broadway revival of HAIR, I've wanted to bring the American Tribal Love Rock Musical back to Australia. It seemed fitting to wait for the 50th Anniversary to create a brand new production to tour Australia that's imbued with the essence of the counterculture. And there is no one better to bring it to the stage in 2019 than one of Australia's most exciting young theatre makers Declan Greene, with his roots firmly placed in our counterculture, just of another generation"



"The TRIBE is assembling and who better to lead our troupe in the role of Berger but one of Australia's most consummate performers Hugh Sheridan. A rare breed, not only is he a great actor, but he is an incredible dancer and singer. I can't wait for audiences to see Hugh using all his disciplines at once, it's thrilling to be producing Hugh in his first leading role in a major musical. We are also so lucky that we have the incredible PAULINI and her extraordinary vocal talents to soar in the role of Dionne, reminding us this still is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius"



Hawkins added: "There are a handful of commercial musicals that have truly changed the theatrical landscape and brought new people to the theatre. HAIR, with its rock score and social impact, certainly fits the bill. I think it is important this show is staged now; HAIR is a great reminder of how far we have come in many ways and also how much we still have to do. It's frightening how relevant some themes still are 50 years on, so LET THE SUNSHINE IN"



WARNING this show contains: Full Frontal Nudity, Sexual References, Drug References, Racial Slurs and Strobe Lighting Effects.



Patrons are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid "reselling" sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.





