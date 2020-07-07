Funds to Be Raised for The Actors Benevolent Fund with KEEPING THE CURTAIN UP

Shane Jacobson will host Keeping The Curtain Up on Saturday, July 18, with funds being raised by the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW, reports Aussie Theatre.

Stars of the Australian stage including Eddie Perfect, Reg Livermore AO, Jemma Rix, and more will make appearances, along with looking back at past shows including My Fair Lady, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, and more.

The Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW supports actors, singers, dancers, creatives and technicians with financial assistance during the current global health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

