Frankston Arts Centre Will Present RAISE THE CURTAIN Livestreamed Concert

Frankston Arts Centre and NR Productions will present Raise the Curtain, streamed live from the Frankston Arts Centre stage, direct to your living room.

Hosted by Jimmy Rees (ABC's Giggle & Hoot), Raise the Curtain will also feature a selection of pop, rock and musical theatre classics performed by a host of theatre performers from around the country - Bella Paige (The Voice runner-up 2018), Euan Doidge (Priscilla: Queen of the Dessert), Danielle O'Malley (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Kala Gare (Six the Musical), Simon Gleeson (Les Misérables), Samm Hagen (Legally Blonde), Nigel Huckle (The Ten Tenors), Joseph Naim (Beautiful: The Carole King Story), Nat O'Donnell (Mamma Mia!), Angela Scundi (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and to be accompanied by Sam Loomes on Piano.

Tickets are priced at whatever you can afford. 100% of ticket sales will be distributed amongst artists on the night and local companies PLOS Musical Productions and Panorama Theatre Company. Donate via GoFundMe here.

This performance will be livestreamed straight from the company's main stage to you at home simultaneously via the FAC Facebook page and YouTube channel. Join in online on Thursday 30 July at 7.30pm!

Learn more at https://artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au/Whats_On_-_Buy_Tickets/Raise_The_Curtain.

