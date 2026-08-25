CREEPY BOYS: SLUGS Will Come to Melbourne Fringe

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SLUGS, a breakout hit of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe from award-winning performance and comedy duo CREEPY BOYS, will come to Melbourne. Created and first presented during Melbourne's lockdown, the boys are back to perform the show live and in person at the Meat Market for Melbourne Fringe 2026.

“We CAN NOT express how excited we are to come back to Australia. We spent a year in Melbourne during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, and have such intense, albeit odd, memories of that year,” said the Creepy Boys. “Melbourne is really where we became not just two people dating, but partners, both in life and in art. We've said for years, it is our favourite city in the world and we can't wait to be back.”

Part electro-punk concert, part play, part clown show, and part basement puppet nightmare, SLUGS is a technicolour acid trip. Created by real-life partners S.E. Grummett and Sam Kruger, it features puppet Joni Mitchell, a two-person horse and just about every body part they have. At its heart, SLUGS is two people trying to have a good time while the world burns. For sixty minutes, at least, we are free.

Nominated for Best Show at the 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, SLUGS became an underground hit and earned universal praise with The Guardian calling it “brilliantly smart and beautifully stupid”.

Bringing SLUGS to Melbourne has particular significance for the pair, who spent a year living here during the first COVID-19 lockdown, first in Brunswick and later in a “little apartment cube in the sky” in Moonee Ponds. It was an unusual introduction to the city, but one that transformed both their personal and creative lives. This time, thankfully, they get to experience Melbourne with an audience in the room. That relationship between performer and audience sits at the heart of SLUGS, a show designed to exist completely and unapologetically live.

Together as CREEPY BOYS, and through their respective solo works, Grummett and Kruger have toured Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, appearing at Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre, Latitude Festival, SummerWorks, PuSh Festival, Prague Quadrennial, Midsumma Festival, Adelaide Fringe and Fringe World. Their work has also been featured on BBC Radio 4.

Now, after delivering one of Edinburgh's most talked-about shows, CREEPY BOYS are coming home, creatively at least, to Melbourne. Produced by SKINT and presented for Melbourne Fringe Festival, CREEPY BOYS will present SLUGS at the Meat Market from 1 – 17 October at the Stables at The Meat Market. Tickets on sale now.

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