MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical Reveals Australian Cast for Melbourne and Sydney Runs

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The final cast members have been announced for the Australian premiere of the feelgood comedy musical MRS. DOUBTFIRE, based on the beloved film starring Robin Williams.

A mixture of some of Australia's musical theatre favourites as well as our best emerging talent have been confirmed to join the cast including Suzie Mathers (Wicked, Mamma Mia!) as Miranda Hillard, Alexandra Lethborg who is making her professional theatre debut as Lydia Hillard, Hayden Tee (Les Misérables, Matilda) as Frank Hillard, Thomas McGuane (Frozen, Back to the Future) as Stuart Dunmire and Jo-Anne Jackson as Wanda Sellner.

The cast will join Jake Speer, who has landed the coveted role of the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire in the Australian tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE, which premieres at Melbourne's Princess Theatre from November 2026 and Sydney's Capitol Theatre from March 2027.

Jake Speer will play the dual role of the world's favourite nanny Mrs. Doubtfire / Daniel Hillard and is best-known to audiences for his role as Oscar MacGuire in Home & Away (Seven Network) for three years. Other credits include A Mirror (Belvoir St Theatre); Sweet Charity (Prospero Arts); A Midsummer Night's Dream, Timon of Athens (Sport For Jove); Photograph 51, Marjorie Prime and Barefoot In The Park (Ensemble Theatre); Catch Me If You Can, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (The Hayes Theatre); Kinky Boots The Musical (Michael Cassel Group) and Henry V (Kensington House Entertainment).

Young performers Hamilton Binnie Garcia, Max Clarke, Noah Sherburn and Loukas Stavrias Ingrossowill share the role of Christopher Hillard with Shyla Braic, Annabelle Christopoulos, Poppy En and Esme West sharing the role of Natalie Hillard. Josh Burton will be the standby Daniel Hillard.

The full Ensemble and Swing teams includes Aicha Bangoura, Sienna Embrey, Daniel Erbacher, Lucy Fraser, Taye Grant, Jackson Head, Kimberley Hodgson, Lauren Jimmieson, Zuleika Khan, Maria Lombardo, Callum Marshall, Kieran McGrath, Noah Missell, Maverick Newman, Teya Quarmyne and Mietta White.

Featuring all the iconic moments you know and love, plus fabulous new songs and show-stopping dance numbers, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is directed by four-time Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate bid to stay in their lives. But as his character takes on a life of its own, Daniel discovers more than he bargained for about family, love and what it really means to be a father.

Based on the 1993 hit film Mrs Doubtfire starring the much-loved Robin Williams, the musical played to sell-out crowds in the West End for almost two years as well as a Broadway season and tours across the US, Germany, South Korea and Brazil. A UK tour has recently been announced to begin in August this year.

Director Jerry Zaks most recently directed his 26th Broadway production, The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Other recent productions include the Tony Award-winning production of Hello, Dolly!, Steve Martin's Meteor Shower and A Bronx Tale.

He has received four Tony Awards from eight Tony Award nominations; four Drama Desk Awards; two Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie. He also directed the award-winning film Marvin's Room, starring Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton, and Who Do You Love?

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