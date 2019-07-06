David Campbell Will Embark on 'Back In The Swing Tour'

Helpmann and ARIA Award-winning singer David Campbell is returning to the stage in his first solo tour in eight years for his Back in the Swing Tour. For one night only on Thursday 24 October, one of Australia's most popular entertainers will light up Hamer Hall to celebrate his musical roots.

Having spent the last 10 years working on the small screen, radio and in musicals, Campbell is returning to his first love, singing. With his 14-piece band, Campbell will perform tracks from his newly released album 'Back in the Swing' where he blends together genres of swing, ballads and R&B from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel, with his own personal style.

A long-time notable performer, Campbell has always been revered for his rousing performances on the musical theatre stage, achieving a 2018 Helpmann Award and breaking box office records for his starring role in the smash hit musical, Dream Lover: The Bobby Darin Musical.

"I'm so excited to be back touring and sing my heart out. I'm a performer at heart so combined with my TV and radio commitments, I can't wait to see what the future has in store for me," Campbell said.

Campbell received an Order of Australia medal from the Queen earlier this year, recognising his service to entertainment and the arts.

Tickets will be on sale from Thursday 11 July at 10am.





