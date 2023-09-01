DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia

The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has announced the cast for its Australian tour dates.  Having performed in over 100 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to our shores this September–October.

The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

 Tour Dates

Saturday 30 September                    
The Star Gold Coast                           
Gold Coast

Sunday 1 October                              
QPAC                                                     
Brisbane (matinee)

Sunday 1 October                              
QPAC                                                     
Brisbane (evening)

Wednesday 4 October                      
Enmore Theatre                                 
Sydney

Thursday 5 October                           
Enmore Theatre                                 
Sydney

Saturday 7 October                           
Llewellyn Hall                                     
Canberra

Tuesday 10 October                          
Geelong Arts Centre                          
Geelong

Saturday 14 October                         
Plenary                                                 
Melbourne

Sunday 15 October                            
AEC Theatre                                        
Adelaide

Friday 20 October                              
Riverside Theatre                               
Perth

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now from Click Here.

The leading ladies are Broadway’s Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins, War Paint), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom), Storm Lever (Six, The Donna Summer Musical) and Australia’s own original ‘Belle’ from the 1995 Australian production of  Beauty and the Beast, Rachael Beck.

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) will also join the featured quartet for the entire Australian leg. Please note that the cast is subject to change.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including “How Far I’ll Go”, “A Whole New World”, “Colors of the Wind”, “Part of Your World”, “Almost There”, “Let It Go” and more. The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.




