DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has announced the cast for its Australian tour dates. Having performed in over 100 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to our shores this September–October.
The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
Saturday 30 September
The Star Gold Coast
Gold Coast
Sunday 1 October
QPAC
Brisbane (matinee)
Sunday 1 October
QPAC
Brisbane (evening)
Wednesday 4 October
Enmore Theatre
Sydney
Thursday 5 October
Enmore Theatre
Sydney
Saturday 7 October
Llewellyn Hall
Canberra
Tuesday 10 October
Geelong Arts Centre
Geelong
Saturday 14 October
Plenary
Melbourne
Sunday 15 October
AEC Theatre
Adelaide
Friday 20 October
Riverside Theatre
Perth
Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now from Click Here.
The leading ladies are Broadway’s Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins, War Paint), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom), Storm Lever (Six, The Donna Summer Musical) and Australia’s own original ‘Belle’ from the 1995 Australian production of Beauty and the Beast, Rachael Beck.
Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) will also join the featured quartet for the entire Australian leg. Please note that the cast is subject to change.
Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including “How Far I’ll Go”, “A Whole New World”, “Colors of the Wind”, “Part of Your World”, “Almost There”, “Let It Go” and more. The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.
Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.
