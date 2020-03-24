Cooped-Up Cabaret: Live Stream Variety Show Kicks Off April 4

In times of crisis, the show must go on...line! As much of the country, and the world, goes into lockdown to stem the spread of Coronavirus 19, the arts sector has come to an immediate halt. One of many sectors affected by the pandemic, it has left artists not only broke, but bored.

Melbourne based cabaret performer and producer, Sophie deLightful, has devised a way to relieve both problems while also giving something for us all to get excited about: live stream cabaret. Utilising a specific add-on within the Zoom video conferencing platform, Sophie has been able to create Cooped-Up Cabaret: A Live Stream Variety Show. Running fortnightly from 4 April, it will feature a rotating list of talent from around Australia and the world, all performing within the safety of their own homes to a live internet audience.

A registration form with inbuilt PayPal link monetises the experience, allowing artists to be paid for their work and giving those with the means, an opportunity to continue supporting the arts. "It's something I've never done before, and a completely new platform to explore. I'm really excited to be learning the intricacies of a technology which could ultimately provide a way to still bring joy to people's lives, while also helping to put food on our tables," said Sophie of the project.

The 4 April launch show is on sale now, and limited to 100 attendees. Each registration costs $15 and viewers have the ability to comment and tip performers (via PayPal) during the stream. Sophie and fellow Melbourne performer Timothy Christopher Ryan will co-host the show - in split screen of course - alongside a rotating list of performers whose skills include burlesque, cabaret, circus arts, fire performance, aerials, sideshow, drag and comedy.

For anyone who misses the live action, or is not located in a conveniently matched timezone, there will be an on-demand version available via the original registration link.

Cooped-Up Cabaret: Live Stream Variety Show

Fortnightly from Saturday, 4 April

Ongoing event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/198072748296249/

4 April ticket registration: https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_icQhRhDEQc63KXBxywbR0w





