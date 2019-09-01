Celebrate The 80s and Judy Garland in Concert at Deakin Edge

On Saturday 7th September at 2.30pm Play it Forward is excited to present 'Back to the 80's' followed by 'Liane Keegan Sings The Judy Garland Songbook' at 7 pm.

Have you booked your tickets yet to these fabulous fundraising concerts? Don't miss out! Limited tickets only remain. Enjoy sensational singing and help us make a difference, as we raise funds to support Play It Forward.

Play It Forward is Jonathon Welch's vision, and legacy, for the future of inclusive arts programs, providing a unique range of tailored programs, events and projects for all Australians.

Our special guests are the hilarious Jan Van De Stool. Jan is an 'International Music Therapist' and the star of 'Australia's Got Talent' in 2016. The inspirational Choir of Hard Knocks will also join us AND, for the first time, the Skunkworks Band, with Jamie Lawson and conducted by Phillipa Edwards.

'Back to the 80s' also brings together Play It Forward's extended community including THECHO!R, Adam Przewlocki and our choirs including Voices of Casey, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Choir of Opportunity, All Together Choir, Voices of the Alfred and Western Health Singers.

Jonathon adds "The 80s had such fantastic, radical music. What songs will we be singing? All your favourites I suspect! Everyone will be up and rocking out in the aisles. It's time to break out the neon colours and your leg warmers!"

Then at 7pm, Play It Forward is very proud and excited to present Liane Keegan Sings The Judy Garland Songbook. The reviews are in and glowing! If you missed 'Judy. Australia. 1964', Skunkworks Productions' recent sellout show at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre, don't miss out this time!

Play It Forward's Patron, the incredible Liane Keegan, will sing Judy's greatest hits, in this wonderful new adaptation of her show (without the Judy Garland drama). Liane will also be accompanied by the seven piece Skunkworks Band, with Jamie and conducted by Phillipa.

Judy Garland became an overnight star after her starring role in the Oscar award winning movie musical 'Wizard of Oz' in 1939. Her rise to worldwide fame also gave birth to an incredible catalogue of number one hits in the following decades including 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Meet Me in St Louis, The Trolley Song, Zing You Made Me Love You. The Judy Garland Song Book concert will feature many of these great hits and more!

Share our joy in music and community! We would LOVE to see everyone at Deakin Edge on Saturday 7th September.

Tickets are $35 for adults, for each concert. Please check our website playitforward.org.au for other prices and to book.





