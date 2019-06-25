Cast Announced for Australian Premiere of GHOST QUARTET

Antipodes Theatre Company is pleased to announce casting for the Australian premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet. Hailed as "rapturous" by The New York Times, performances run August 14-23 at Gasworks Arts Park.

Drawing inspiration from murder ballads and The Twilight Zone, Ghost Quartet elegantly blurs the line between a contemporary concept album and traditional musical theatre. Four musicians gather to drink whisky and share centuries-old stories about love, death, and betrayal, exposing mysterious and dangerous details from their own past along the way. Don't miss this sleek and sinister song cycle where nothing is as it seems.

The cast of actor-musicians includes David Butler (Mad World: The Immersive Theatrical Experience), Melissa David (From: New York, For: Him at the Butterfly Club and Adelaide Fringe), Patrick Schnur (Twelfth Night with Australian Shakespeare Company), and Willow Sizer (Death of a Demi Diva at Melbourne Cabaret Festival).

"Ghost Quartet slyly addresses the questions of why we want to believe in ghosts and feel the need to keep talking about them. And I promise you, you will believe by the evening's end...one of the most ingenious and affecting finales I've come across in years." -The New York Times

"The brilliantly inventive Dave Malloy's theater songs make you blue like the sky: sad but high. Listening to his brand of emo-pop regret laced with cosmic hope, it's like you're watching a spectacular sunrise after a night of whiskey and lame flirting." - Time Out New York

Dave Malloy is a composer/writer/performer/orchestrator. His shows include Octet; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Score, Book, and Orchestrations); Preludes; Black Wizard/Blue Wizard; Three Pianos; All Hands; Beardo; Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage; The Sewers; Sandwich; Clown Bible; and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon. He is the winner of two Obie Awards, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, a Theater World Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant. Future projects include an adaptation of Moby-Dick. He lives in Brooklyn. davemalloy.com

Ghost Quartet is directed and designed by Brandon Pape (artistic director of ATC) with musical direction by David Butler, movement direction by Madison Lee, lighting by Adelaide Harney, production management by Kristy Griffin, stage management by Jackie Mates & Diane Pereira, and graphic design by Julian Leon.

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and diverse environment for producing professional theatre in Melbourne. ATC strives for inclusive hiring practices through a commitment to at least 50% of all positions filled by women, people of color, and other members of historically or culturally marginalized communities.

Post-show forum: Director Brandon Pape will host a question-and-answer session with members of the cast following the performance on Wednesday August 21.

Pic by Lauren Broeren

Ghost Quartet

Gasworks Arts Park, Studio

21 Graham St, Albert Park (corner of Graham and Pickles Streets)

August 14-23. Preview August 14, opening night August 15.

Times: Mon-Thurs 7.30pm, Fri 7.30pm & 10pm, Sat 5pm, 7.30pm &10pm

Tickets: $42, $30 early bird tickets available until June 30.

Bookings: antipodestheatre.com / (03) 8606 4299

@antipodesarts #ghostquartetAU





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You