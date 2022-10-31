Carly Rae Jepsen Adds Second Melbourne Show to March 2023 Headline Tour
Tickets to the new Melbourne show will go on sale to the general public today at 12 noon local.
Responding to incredible demand from her Australian fans, Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces she will play a second Melbourne date on her hugely anticipated March 2023 headline tour.
Jepsen's The So Nice Tour will now take in back-to-back nights at Melbourne's Forum on Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 March. Along with a Sydney show on Tuesday 7 March and a stop at Brisbane's Tivoli on Thursday 9 March. She will also perform at Golden Plains in March.
Tickets to the new Melbourne show will go on sale to the general public today at 12 noon local. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now.
Visit frontiertouring.com for more information.
Released earlier this month, Jepsen's latest album The Loneliest Time (Interscope Records/Universal Music Australia) has been hailed as an "aerodynamic collection...slick sounds from a cult pop hero" by NME.
Her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent song writing and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work like 2015's critically lauded and culture-shaping E*MO*TION.
This March, Jepsen will visit Australia for the first time since 2019 when shequickly sold out all shows, delivering performances around the country that were described as 'pure, relentless joy' by Junkee, Sydney Morning Herald writing, 'Jepsen's pure pop puts fans in a frenzy.'
Come and revel in the pure, feel-good joy of Carly Rae Jepsen, when she returns to Australia for four special performances in March 2023.
Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates
TUESDAY 7 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW - SELLING FAST!
ticketek.com.au
THURSDAY 9 MARCH
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD - ON SALE NOW!
ticketmaster.com.au
MONDAY 13 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT
ticketek.com.au
TUESDAY 14 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED! ON SALE AT 12 NOON TODAY
ticketek.com.au
Photo credit: Meredith Jenks
From This Author - Michael Major
October 28, 2022
With the singer’s powerful vocals soaring over solemn piano, the new single is about finding true love. No doubt, “Before You” will be one of the highlights of Boone’s live set when he heads out on a special sold-out west coast tour in December. Get tickets now!
Sierra Ferrell Announces Spring Tour Dates
October 28, 2022
Rising star Sierra Ferrell has announced plans for a headline tour of the US next spring. This run of dates will commence on March 2 in St. Louis and will include stops in Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver, Santa Fe, Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Walker & Royce and Ardalan Return as Escapade on 'Ballroom'
October 28, 2022
Walker & Royce have had a highly impactful career that’s included collaborations with Claude Vonstroke, Ardalan, Chris Lake, and VNSSA just to name a few, as well as official remixes of Channel Tres, LP Giobbi, The Knocks, Justin Jay, Gorgon City, Mindchatter; and put out music on Relief, Black Book, HotBOi Records and more.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween
October 28, 2022
The cast of Into the Woods will perform on The View for their Halloween episode. The production recently made its broadcast television debut, with the cast performing the title number and Andy Karl and Gavin Creel performing 'Agony' on the TODAY Show.
Matt B Releases New Single 'Reassured'
October 28, 2022
Global R&B artist Matt B has released his new song “Reassured” out now via Vitae Records. Showcasing his velvety vocals over layered synths, Matt flips the script on being content in a relationship and instead asking his partner to make it clear that he is a priority - stressing that actions speak louder than words if they want to stay together.