Carly Rae Jepsen Adds Second Melbourne Show to March 2023 Headline Tour

Responding to incredible demand from her Australian fans, Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announces she will play a second Melbourne date on her hugely anticipated March 2023 headline tour.

Jepsen's The So Nice Tour will now take in back-to-back nights at Melbourne's Forum on Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 March. Along with a Sydney show on Tuesday 7 March and a stop at Brisbane's Tivoli on Thursday 9 March. She will also perform at Golden Plains in March.

Tickets to the new Melbourne show will go on sale to the general public today at 12 noon local. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now.

Released earlier this month, Jepsen's latest album The Loneliest Time (Interscope Records/Universal Music Australia) has been hailed as an "aerodynamic collection...slick sounds from a cult pop hero" by NME.

Her most introspective body of work to date, The Loneliest Time expands on the emotionally potent song writing and effervescent sound that Jepsen has showcased on past work like 2015's critically lauded and culture-shaping E*MO*TION.

This March, Jepsen will visit Australia for the first time since 2019 when shequickly sold out all shows, delivering performances around the country that were described as 'pure, relentless joy' by Junkee, Sydney Morning Herald writing, 'Jepsen's pure pop puts fans in a frenzy.'

Come and revel in the pure, feel-good joy of Carly Rae Jepsen, when she returns to Australia for four special performances in March 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates

TUESDAY 7 MARCH

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW - SELLING FAST!

THURSDAY 9 MARCH

​The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD - ON SALE NOW!

MONDAY 13 MARCH

​Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC - SOLD OUT

TUESDAY 14 MARCH

​Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED! ON SALE AT 12 NOON TODAY

Photo credit: Meredith Jenks