CHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music Festival

Supported by the department of Multicultural Affairs, the Victoria State Government, Asian Australian Drama Music Festival is an one-off day event with an innovative feature of the first Chinese Australian intercultural physical theatre piece showcase that is combined with rap singing and dancing. This event will be free to the community and public, with several performances and snacks and drinks provided.

Festival headlining show Christmas Romance - This entertaining musical journey unravels a young lady's fantasy on Christmas Eve, with the innovative feature of a first Chinese Australian intercultural physical theatre piece combining rap singing and dance, this unique performance incorporates theatrical movement and music. This show is the debut of a series of Cross Encounters' themed innovative cross- cultural drama show events. As a pioneer in Asian-Australian contemporary physical theatre, Cross Encounters stands out as the first and only creative force of its kind in Australia, promising a distinctive cross-cultural experience on Christmas Eve combining music, dance, and singing.

Asian Australian Drama Music Festival (AADMF): The festival encompasses a range of performances include traditional&contemporary music and drama. Utilizing multiple theatre forms across different cultures and continents, AADMF offers an energizing, sensory experience for diverse audiences. Whether you're a fan of music, rap, drama or dance, you're all welcome to this festival and enjoy the atmosphere.

Company Biography: Cross Encounters is a NFP performing arts company dedicated to creating innovative cross-cultural performing arts productions. It is Melbourne's first and only fully accredited Chinese-Australian performing arts organisation. The team creates contemporary innovative intercultural theatre, stage and screen works, by using multiple art forms across different cultures. By combining the best of the Australian and Asian performing arts sectors, it leads and fosters mutual conversations, partnerships, as well as networking and exchange opportunities between artists and audiences. Besides being a professional performing arts show producer and performer, the group is also an active event presenter and organiser in Asian- Australian theatrical and live performance field. Their distinctive artworks have been acclaimed as exciting examples of independent theatre making, earning several awards and accolades for its unique artistic genre and exploration. It has also served to foster intercultural understanding by creating opportunities for collaboration and performance, as well as cultural expression. Their performances and stories have attracted wide media attention, with a standout four reports by SBS.

Past awards: Nominated for the Melbourne Awards: Arts and Events Award 2023&2022; Nominated for Art Music Awards APRA AMCOS | AMC Work of the Year: Dramatic 2021&2022; The recipient of Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in Arts 2021

DATE: 24 Dec 5:30PM-11:30PM(enter from 5:30pm, welcoming speech 6pm, headlining show 7pm-7:30pm) VENUE: CLAW Art Gallery Fitzroy, 3065