CHICAGO Returns to Australia in January 2024

CHICAGO will play at Crown Theatre, Perth from November, the Lyric Theatre QPAC from January 2024 and at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne from March 2024.

By: Jun. 26, 2023



Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery, treachery … and All That Jazz … so begins the international multi-award-winning musical, CHICAGO. "The sharpest, slickest show on the block" (The Times, UK) is returning to Australia this year featuring a star-studded cast, with tickets on sale from 14 August. 



The longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history, this scorching hot masterpiece includes a glittering score that includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle. Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, who last week was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tony Awards, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, it’s no wonder CHICAGO has been honoured with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®.

Producers John Frost and Suzanne Jones said, “CHICAGO has everything that people love about a Broadway musical - a story of fame, fortune and all that jazz, one show-stopping number after another and the most amazing dancing you’ve ever seen. We are thrilled to bring the razzle dazzle of this New York institution back to Australia.”

“CHICAGO continues to be as fresh, vibrant and relevant as the day we opened on Broadway,” added producers Barry and Fran Weissler. “The legendary John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse created a near perfect musical. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or a first-timer, CHICAGO delivers must see entertainment. The opportunity to bring the show to Australia was a highlight in our professional career. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating once again with our longtime partners, John Frost and Suzanne Jones, to bring the jazz back to Oz!”

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

CHICAGO, which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.






 

