Boy George to Bring FANTABULOSA: A SPARKLING MUSICAL EVENT Tour to Sydney & Melbourne

Boy George and TEG Live have joined forces to create FANTABULOSA, a recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community's powerful impact and contribution to modern popular culture. FANTABULOSA will be a sparkling, sophisticated and memorable event, headlined and curated by Boy George, featuring reinterpretations and tributes to some of the greatest songs ever written.

FANTABULOSA will deliver a unique experience for Boy George's fans and celebrate the creative output of an amazing community. The event will bring together some of Australia's brightest stars handpicked by Boy George, including special guests, performer and cultural queen Courtney Act, distinctive multiple award-winning singer songwriter Mo'Ju and ground-breaking multiple ARIA award nominated performer Odette. They will be accompanied by an all-star live band with Musical Direction by Andrew Worboys and Show Direction by Cameron Mitchell.

Boy George said, "We all know that the power and the creative influence of the LGBTQIA+ community across music, fashion, film, art and design is unmatched in its breadth and depth. After decades of struggle for acceptance we stand proud and united as we continue to colour and shape music, dance, art, film, design and fashion around the world."

More than just a live show, expect a new twist on iconic songs such as Billie Holiday's 'The Man I Love', David Bowie's 'Heroes', George Harrison's 'Here Comes The Sun' and more, set to the backdrop of a dazzling and high-energy, theatrical display. A proud celebration of diversity and creativity, FANTABULOSA will provide audiences a window into one of the most creative minds of our generation as they go on a musical journey of unity, love and beauty.

This cross generational event is being launched in Australia as an exclusive series of Sydney and Melbourne shows commencing on the 11 & 12 March 2022 at Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney, then moving to Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on the 18 & 19 March 2022. Pre-sale tickets will be available via Telstra Plus™ from 12.00pm (local) 10 November 2021, before the general public on sale at 2.00pm (local) 12 November 2021 from Ticketek.

$1+ GST from every ticket purchased to FANTABULOSA will be donated to the Mardi Gras Foundation - supporting LGBTQIA+ communities by giving them a voice to celebrate with pride and hope to improve the lives of people who face barriers for simply being themselves. As one of the oldest, continuously operating LGBTQIA+ organisations in Australia, Mardi Gras was built on the foundations laid by early community activists who fought for LGBTQIA+ rights in a time of wide-spread, institutionalised oppression and discrimination. Today Mardi Gras continues to be a global leader in the promotion of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice through culture, creativity, and partnerships. For more information visit https://www.mardigras.org.au/support-us

This tour will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. TEG LIVE will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows.