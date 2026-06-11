BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE to Close With New International Cast at Spiegel Haus Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spiegel Haus Melbourne will conclude its inaugural season on July 26, 2026, after welcoming more than 100,000 visitors since opening in October 2025. The venue has hosted a wide range of programming, including cabaret, comedy, burlesque, jazz, magic, dance events and family entertainment.

As part of its final weeks of programming, Blanc de Blanc Encore has extended its run for a fourth time and will continue performances through the venue's closing date. The production, which opened Spiegel Haus Melbourne's first season, combines circus, cabaret, comedy and burlesque-inspired entertainment.

The show's latest extension will also introduce a new international cast, including aerialist Dwoira Galilea, burlesque performer Sunny Zhurba, acrobat and pole artist Peter Holoda, aerialist Ruby McQueen, dancer Mykhailo Makarov, choreographer Cassandra Merwood and host Alexander Makardish.

Creative director Chris Mitchell reflected on the venue's first season, noting the strong response from audiences and artists and encouraging patrons to visit before the season concludes.

July programming will also feature several family-friendly productions during the school holiday period.

The Ultimate Kids Magic Extravaganza, presented as part of the Melbourne Magic Festival, will feature international magician Armando alongside The Magic Pyjama Party. The production is designed for family audiences and combines magic, storytelling and interactive entertainment.

Following a successful run at the Sydney Fringe Festival, The Gagliardies – My Family is a Circus will bring comedy, circus acts and clowning to Spiegel Haus. The production follows the antics of the Gagliardies, a family circus troupe featuring high-flying stunts, physical comedy and audience interaction.

BLAST LAB! rounds out the holiday lineup with a live science-themed stage show featuring demonstrations, comedy and educational storytelling led by science communicator Magnus Danger Magnus.

Additional June programming includes ClubHaus OpenHaus on June 14 and Whoop Dee Doo on June 20.

Performance Schedule

The Ultimate Kids Magic Extravaganza

Saturday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets from $20.

The Gagliardies – My Family is a Circus

June 30 – July 5 at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets from $26.

BLAST LAB!

June 30 – July 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets from $26.

Blanc de Blanc Encore

Wednesday through Sunday through July 26

Wednesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 5:00 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets from $89.

Don't Miss a Australia - Melbourne News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...