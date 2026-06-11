BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE to Close With New International Cast at Spiegel Haus Melbourne
The debauched cabaret show marks its fourth extension, joining family shows and music events for the venue's final weeks.
Spiegel Haus Melbourne will conclude its inaugural season on July 26, 2026, after welcoming more than 100,000 visitors since opening in October 2025. The venue has hosted a wide range of programming, including cabaret, comedy, burlesque, jazz, magic, dance events and family entertainment.
As part of its final weeks of programming, Blanc de Blanc Encore has extended its run for a fourth time and will continue performances through the venue's closing date. The production, which opened Spiegel Haus Melbourne's first season, combines circus, cabaret, comedy and burlesque-inspired entertainment.
The show's latest extension will also introduce a new international cast, including aerialist Dwoira Galilea, burlesque performer Sunny Zhurba, acrobat and pole artist Peter Holoda, aerialist Ruby McQueen, dancer Mykhailo Makarov, choreographer Cassandra Merwood and host Alexander Makardish.
Creative director Chris Mitchell reflected on the venue's first season, noting the strong response from audiences and artists and encouraging patrons to visit before the season concludes.
July programming will also feature several family-friendly productions during the school holiday period.
The Ultimate Kids Magic Extravaganza, presented as part of the Melbourne Magic Festival, will feature international magician Armando alongside The Magic Pyjama Party. The production is designed for family audiences and combines magic, storytelling and interactive entertainment.
Following a successful run at the Sydney Fringe Festival, The Gagliardies – My Family is a Circus will bring comedy, circus acts and clowning to Spiegel Haus. The production follows the antics of the Gagliardies, a family circus troupe featuring high-flying stunts, physical comedy and audience interaction.
BLAST LAB! rounds out the holiday lineup with a live science-themed stage show featuring demonstrations, comedy and educational storytelling led by science communicator Magnus Danger Magnus.
Additional June programming includes ClubHaus OpenHaus on June 14 and Whoop Dee Doo on June 20.
Performance Schedule
The Ultimate Kids Magic Extravaganza
Saturday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets from $20.
The Gagliardies – My Family is a Circus
June 30 – July 5 at 12:15 p.m.
Tickets from $26.
BLAST LAB!
June 30 – July 12 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets from $26.
Blanc de Blanc Encore
Wednesday through Sunday through July 26
Wednesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 5:00 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets from $89.
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Erica Vanlee Magic
Cardini Cabaret (6/30-7/04)
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Pride And Prejudice* (*sort of)
The Athenaeum (6/18-7/18)
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Monty Python's Spamalot
The Athenaeum (9/16-10/11)
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In Shadows (Dalam Bayang-Bayang)
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (6/24-6/28)
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Curtain Call: The Hits of Broadway
The MC Showroom (7/17-7/18)
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NAT''S WHAT I RECKON: Panic at the Bistro
The Thornbury Theatre (11/28-11/28)
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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
Wendouree Centre for the Performing Arts (9/20-9/20)
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Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Oaks Melbourne on Market Hotel (3/06-12/12)
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Saplings - Art Centre Melbourne
The Show Room (7/31-8/01)
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Society
Viva Melbourne (5/01-4/25) PHOTOS