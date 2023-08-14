BEETLEJUICE is Coming to Melbourne in 2025

BEETLEJUICE features an original score by Melbourne’s own Eddie Perfect which earned him a Tony Award nomination.
The eight-time Tony Award-nominated hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play exclusively in Melbourne at the Regent Theatre in April 2025.
It’s showtime, folks! BEETLEJUICE is more reckless, more irreverent and, frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton’s wonderfully demented film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.
Perfect, who was a beloved stage star before shooting to acclaim in the hit series Offspring, shared his joy at bringing his first Broadway smash-hit home.
“While BEETLEJUICE began on stage in America, this show has a macabre sensibility and twisted humour that Australians will delight in,” he said. “I always hoped it would have a life here at some point and I am thrilled that moment has finally arrived. I can’t wait to share it with a home crowd for the first time.”
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE will be available in 2024 with fans urged to sign up to the waitlist at Click Here to be the first to know when they go on sale.
“Australian fans were some of the loudest begging us to bring BEETLEJUICE to Australia. We listened and we can’t wait to expand our community of Netherlings down under. We are thrilled to bring this hilarious and remarkably touching show to a whole new place and share the electrifying experience that audiences on Broadway, and now, throughout North America have fallen in love with,” said BEETLEJUICE Executive Producer and Executive Vice President of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Mark Kaufman.
BEETLEJUICE’s Australian producer Michael Cassel said: “This wickedly funny show is at the top of so many Aussie music theatre fans’ wish list to play here and we are delighted to bring it to its natural home – the Regent Theatre – where audiences will be transported to the netherworld for a night they will never forget. The fan support for BEETLEJUICE resonated around the world and we can’t wait to see how fans respond to it here.”
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: “Along with other global exclusives and Australian premieres such as & Juliet and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Beetlejuice further cements our place as the theatre capital of Australia. We bring international shows to Victoria because they support local jobs and deliver big benefits to our economy.”
BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).
BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award-winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton), make-up design by Joe Dulude II (Wicked), dance arrangements by David Dabbon and music producing by Matt Stine. BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton.
