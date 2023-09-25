Award-Winning TikTok Sensation & Best-Selling Authors Rainbow History Class Hit Comedy Festivals From This Week

TikTok sensation Rainbow History Class leave the internet behind for an IRL Classroom where homework is optional, detention is never, and chaos is always on the agenda. School is IN with Hannah McElhinney (She/Her) and Rudy Jean Rigg (They/Them) at the chalkboard!

A home for wild true stories from history to inspire, validate, make you laugh and maybe even help you win an argument; Rainbow History Class has created an online space for LGBTIQA+ youth and allies, with bite-sized fun facts consistently keeping followers highly engaged and entertained.

In sharing the queer and trans history rarely taught in school, the channel's primary mission is to help young queer and trans people feel connected to their community and know they're not alone. Covering the full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ history, dating back to ancient times with stories of all-gay armies to history that's being created today like changing pronouns and neo-pronouns, the team has won several awards including Best Creator at the AIMCO Australian Influencer Marketing Awards and a Gold Honor in TikTok from the Shorty Awards.

The live show made a stellar debut at WorldPride Sydney, where they were featured as a part of WorldPride Arts program and made Pedestrian TV's 'Seven Banger Events To Add To Your List at WorldPride'. Now the gang are taking the study hall on the road from Wednesday 27 September through Sunday 1 October at Sydney Fringe as part of the Fringe Comedy program, before heading to Melbourne Fringe from Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 October and then on to Adelaide's Feast Festival for two shows on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 November. All shows are on sale now.

A fun and fascinating romp through queer history - from ancient civilizations to the internet - you'll get the inside scoop on secret queer codes, gender-bending icons and incredible activists in this all-inclusive academy for LGBTQIA+ folk and allies alike.

An ever-growing 600K+ online followers, a best-selling book and a TEDxSydney talk can verify that this is one after-school detention you don't want to skip. See why the internet has been going wild for entertaining stories and historical fun facts like the reason Alice Springs became a lesbian hotspot, the time gay slang sent the US military on a wild goose chase and a real life gay and lesbian kingdom.

This is the live history lesson you absolutely didn't get in school, where attendance is all it takes to pass with flying colours.

RAINBOW HISTORY CLASS

Presented by More Talent

moretalent.com.au/rainbowhistoryclass

WED 27 SEP – SUN 1 OCT ▪ 8.10pm (7.10pm Sun)

Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

WARRANG/SYDNEY, NSW

TICKETS from fringecomedy.com.au | 02 9550 3666

WED 18 OCT – SUN 22 OCT ▪ 7.15pm (6.15pm Sun)

Trades Hall, 54 Victoria St, Carlton

NAARM/MELBOURNE, VIC

TICKETS from melbournefringe.com.au | 03 9660 9666

FRI 17 NOV & SAT 18 NOV ▪ 7pm

The Howling Owl, 10 Vaughan Place

TARNDANYA/ADELAIDE, SA

TICKETS from feast.org.au | 08 8463 0684

Patrons are advised to only ever purchase tickets through the authorised sellers listed on the More Talent website.