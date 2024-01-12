Australian Ballet Opens 2024 Season With ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND

Performances run  in Sydney / Warrang 20 February - 5 March 2024 and in Melbourne / Naarm 15 - 26 March 2024.

Christopher Wheeldon’s extravagant Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland© returns to take audiences back down the rabbit hole in 2024. Masterfully translated from Lewis Carroll’s beloved book, Wheeldon brings the humour and eccentricities of the original story to the ballet stage in a fantastical tale suitable for the whole family. Watch as The Queen of Hearts rampages around her court, the White Rabbit shimmies his tail and the Caterpillar sparkles in 16 crystal-covered pointe shoes.

Tony Award-winning designer Bob Crowley has blended high-tech wizardry and traditional stage craft, weaving magic through puppetry and eye-catching design elements. Composer Joby Talbot captures Wonderland’s moods in an evocative score alive with Cheshire purrs and ticking clocks.

The Australian Ballet’s production of Alice won the 2018 Helpmann Award for Best Ballet and was nominated in five other categories, including Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design and Best Male and Female Dancer.

This family favourite will be The Australian Ballet’s farewell season at Melbourne's State Theatre before it closes for renovations until 2027, and the company temporarily relocates to Melbourne’s historic Regent Theatre.

As the White Rabbit insists, “Don’t be late for this very important date!”




