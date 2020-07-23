As Melbourne Masks Up Lollipops Shines A Light At The End Of The COVID-19 Tunnel

This week Premier Daniel Andrews announced a six-week return to stage 3 lockdown for Melbourne and Mitchell Shire as a result of increased coronavirus cases. For LPI Group, the operator of the group of businesses that includes Lollipops Playlands, Kanga's Playcenters, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, Crazy Climb and Code Red this is a case of two steps forward one step back. Whilst their Melbourne locations will close, the rest of their Australian sites will remain open, shining a light on what Victorian's can look forward to.

LPI Group's customer base consists primarily of families who until recently (in Victoria) had been enjoying a return to socialising during stage 2. In light of the new COVID normal, and in the interests of public health and safety, LPI Group has successfully implemented a number of initiatives ensuring safety and wellbeing of staff and customers.

While Victorian locations are closed for six weeks, the rest of Australia is enjoying time with family and friends in their centres. Cleanliness and hygiene are of extreme importance and as such measures including a continuous sanitising schedule have ensured the centres are as clean as possible year-round. In light of coronavirus additional measures have been implemented including:

• Hand sanitising stations available upon entry and exit to the centres

• An increase in the already rigorous sanitising schedule

• Additional signage around centres to remind customers to wash their hands, and how to prevent the spread of germs

• Routine temperature checks on all staff and customers upon arrival

"We understand this is a trying time for all Victorian's and look forward to being able to reopen in the near future so families can continue to enjoy our locations as others are in the rest of Australia." Said Tim Newman-Morris, LPI Group Director. "We want our customers to know, that when our Victorian sites are able to re-open we will be ready and will continue to ensure their safety on our sites".

The company will continue to monitor the pandemic and subsequent impact on the community and customers whilst continuing to follow the advice provided by Victoria's Chief Health Officer and the Department of Health and Human Services.

