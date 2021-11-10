Arts House Opens Its Doors Again With Four Upcoming Productions

To kick off the start of summer, Arts House will open their home with four short and joyous works created by some of Melbourne's leading companies and artists:



Arts House Artistic Director, Emily Sexton said she is eager to have audiences back inside the building. "These incredible works were all originally commissioned through our Housewarming call out in the middle of 2020 and we can now finally share them with everyone."

"These unforgettable experiences will remind people how wonderful live performance can be for the soul," said Sexton.

SINK is an uplifting, immersive music performance that will lift your spirits as you enter a vortex that shifts your senses and queers your outlook. It's the third attempt at programming this work (previously paused due to restrictions and lockdowns).

ENTITY is a mysterious blend of séance, party trick, alien encounter and horror movie. A new solo work by long-term ensemble member: Mark Deans, ENTITY is intimate, slick and as intriguing as every other Back to Back show.

Soap Bubbles and the Forces Which Mould Them is an unsettling (but hygienic) encounter led by one of Melbourne's esteemed theatre makers: Brian Lipson.

Love Me (Bar) Tender is a tarot-like-confession to a bartender who makes a custom-made cocktail.

Season: 1 - 4 December 2021

Location: Arts House - North Melbourne Town Hall

Address: 521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: FREE to $20 and $10 BLAKTIX for First Nations

Bookings: artshouse.com.au or (03) 9322 3720