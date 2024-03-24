Allan Raskall Joins The Cast Of CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The producers of CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE have announced that they have secured the services of Nine News entertainment reporter Allan Raskall for the return Melbourne season at the Athenaeum theatre from May 29 2024.

Allan has three decades experience as a network television news reporter. And after a quarter of a century chasing hard news, he transitioned to entertainment reporting covering all the major productions in Melbourne. Now he will be in one - CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE.

Allan remarked, “I often sing, dance and act when preparing my entertainment reports for the evening news, so I am very excited to join the cast of Club Vegas, bringing all the glitz and glamour of Sin City down under!”

“For so long I have engaged with the audience through a lens, so I'm really looking forward to engaging with audiences directly from the stage.”

Allan joins the previously announced musical theatre performer Rachael Beck along with an uber talented cast of 22 world-class Australian performers led by Club Vegas host/comedy funnyman Gino Starr (played by James Liotta) who will share the glittering spotlight with dynamic singers (Jonathan Guthrie-Jones, J'aime Holland, Lissa Dawson) who will be saluting many famous icons who have graced Las Vegas showroom stages; breathtaking aerialists, international circus performers, stunning dancers, mind-blowing staging and jaw-dropping props.

CLUB VEGAS THE SPECTACLE promises to have you laughing, dancing & singing in your seat along to the heart-thumping, high-octane electric fusion of 70's /80's/90's. There is a wide variety of music & songs featured in the show and includes Ricky Martin, David Guetta, Dua Lipa, Frank Sinatra, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Mowton, Barry Manilow, Earth Wind and Fire, Ed SHeeran, Wayne Newton, Shakira, Donna Summer & more. It's a must-see show spectacle like no other.



Venue: Athenaeum Theatre, 188 Collins St, Melbourne Season: Wed 29th May to Sun 2nd June 2024 Performance times: Wed-Sat at 7.30pm & matinees Wed, Sat & Sun at 1.00pm Price: Tickets from $79 (transaction fees apply)

Bookings: at the button below or Athenaeum theatre (03) 9650 1500

Website: www.clubvegas.com.au