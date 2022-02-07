aGLIFF's Queer Spectrum & Queer Black Voices Fund To Screen BEING BEBE, February 23

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF announces the February 2022 Queer Spectrum screening, "Being BeBe" the Bebe Zahara Benet documentary.

This Queer Spectrum special event is in collaboration with aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices Fund and will feature a live Q&A with "Becoming BeBe" director Emily Branham at the Galaxy Theatre on February 23. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are available for purchase now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

"Being BeBe" intimately charts 15 years for drag performer Marshall Ngwa (aka Bebe Zahara Benet ): An immigrant to America from homophobic Cameroon, first champion on now-iconic LGBTQ+ reality show phenomenon RuPaul's Drag Race, and a leading artist celebrating Black Queer Excellence today.

With 15 years of intimate access to Marshall's story, the film presents his unique love affair with performance alongside his unstoppable sense of persistence and purpose, offering an unprecedented portrait of an artist who chooses to live a creative life against all odds.

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. "Being BeBe" is $12 for non-members. Tickets for February's Queer Spectrum special Queer Black Voices Screening of "Being BeBe" include the screening and live Q&A with director Emily Branham. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.