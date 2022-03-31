ZACH Theatre Teases Three Shows for 2022-23 Season

ZACH Theatre has announced three of the 2022-23 Season productions in addition to the return of Austin's hottest holiday tradition, Dave Steakley's rockin' adaption of A Christmas Carol.

After closing the 2021-22 Season with The Inheritance Part I, the 2022-23 Season will open with the regional premiere of The Inheritance Part II. Winner of four 2021 Tony AwardsÂ® and four Olivier Awards in London, ZACH will be one of the first regional theatres to produce Broadway's remarkable, award-winning play. The story continues with an epic tale about the search for connection in contemporary New York City, through an expansive and moving exploration of love, community, and the ghosts of memory.

The timely and probing new work Roe by Lisa Loomer will finally make its regional premiere at ZACH after a delay in scheduling due to the 2020 shutdown. Lisa Loomer's new critically acclaimed play, Roe, takes a look at Roe v Wade from two different perspectives.

The ZACH360 experience returns with the regional premiere of Head Over Heels, the musical comedy written by Jeff Witty and James Macgruder with music and lyrics from the catalog of The Go-Go's. Originally opened at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Broadway hit Head Over Heels follows the royal family Arcadia on their journey to keep their famous "Beat."

"The 2022-23 Season brings with it a renewed determination, enriched perspectives, and a deeper desire to connect with our favorite artists telling great stories," said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. "We can't wait to see everyone for the next season of new, unforgettable, and uniquely ZACH moments!"

Returning for the holidays as a season add-on is Dave Steakley's modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with new songs for the season.

2022-23 SEASON PREVIEW:

THE INHERITANCE: PART II

Fall 2022 | The Kleberg at ZACH

Written by Matthew Lopez

The story continues with Part II of this thrilling winner of 4 Tony AwardsÂ®. In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, THE INHERITANCE asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Note: The Inheritance is told in two parts. ZACH's 2021-22 season concludes with Part 1, leading immediately into Part 2 as ZACH's 2022-23 season opener.

ROE

Spring/Summer 2023 | The Topfer at ZACH

Written by Lisa Loomer

At age 27, Austin attorney Sarah Weddington won the landmark 1973 case Roe v Wade that legalized abortion, making her the youngest person to ever successfully argue a case before the Supreme Court. A national debate ensued, and a divide in America endures over this controversial issue. What most people don't know is that after the case, Ms. Weddington and Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" the plaintiff, took divergent life paths that reflect the complicated polarization in our culture. Poignant, surprising, and with unexpected humor, Roe illuminated the difficult choices women make and the passion each side has for its cause.

HEAD OVER HEELS

Spring/Summer 2023 | ZACH360 on The Topfer at ZACH

Music and Lyrics by The Go-Go's

Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whittey

Adapted by James Mcgruder

Based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney

This laugh-out-loud love story about the outrageous escapades of a royal family is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's in a ZACH360 immersive experience, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," and Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

HOLIDAY ADD-ON:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL



Winter 2022 | The Topfer at ZACH

By Charles Dickens

Conceived and Adapted by Dave Steakley

Directed by Dave Steakley

Music Direction by Allen Robertson

Austin's hottest holiday tradition is BACK, with new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH's singular adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

SUBSCRIPTIONS, TICKETING, AND MEMBERSHIPS:

