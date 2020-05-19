ZACH Theatre Cancels Remainder Of 2019-20 Season

Due to continued uncertainty around COVID-19 and limits on large group gatherings, ZACH Theatre has postponed their re-imagined, interactive production of The Sound of Music, the final show of the 2019-20 Season. The Sound of Music, which was scheduled to begin July 15, will move to the summer slot of the 2020-21 Season.

A statement from Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley:

"Every summer ZACH produces a large family-friendly show where our community can gather to revel in the shared experience of theatre-sitting together under the lights, enjoying magical and immersive performances. But as we all know, this season is different.

We've been working for months on a re-imagining of THE SOUND OF MUSIC that is highly interactive and immersive for audience members, and while that is what ZACH does best, our job right now is a new one: to keep our community, actors, and each other safe.

With a positive outlook, we are moving THE SOUND OF MUSIC to 2021, so we can evaluate how to preserve the unique elements of the show we originally envisioned, yet share the experience with everyone's safety and comfort in mind.

ZACH will re-open our doors when it is safe to do so, and when that time comes, I promise, you won't want to miss it-we WILL sing once more!"

ZACH will focus its attention on preparing for an inspiring 2020-21 season with intentions of having a full 6-show Mainstage Series and 3-show Family Series lineup, which was a typical season length for the theater pre-coronavirus. ZACH has created a task-force focused on best-practice safety procedures around social distancing requirements.

The revised 2020-21 season will be announced in full in the coming months, including an exciting addition to the season this Fall, created especially for this moment in our city.

ZACH's education programs have moved online for the time being, offering live, interactive classes for all ages. Registration is open.

It is undeniable that the difficult situation around COVID-19 and related cancellations at ZACH will cause serious and lasting hardships for the organization, artists, teachers, and staff. As we navigate this challenging time, we are working to ensure that ZACH remains a creative home for our neighbors, to educate Austin's youth, and above all else: to create exceptional and inspiring theatre. If you would like to show your support, we ask you to make a donation to The Stagelight Fund. For more information on changes and postponements, visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC ticket-holder Instructions

All ticket-holders will receive an email with further instructions. Current The Sound Of Music ticket-holders have several options:

Ticket-Holder Options

Move your ticket(s) to a The Sound of Music performance in the new 2020-21 dates.

Apply the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible donation to ZACH Theatre.

Exchange your tickets for a ZACH gift card of the same value.

Apply the value of your ticket(s) as a credit to your 2020-21 subscription.

Request a refund.

ZACH Now!-ZACH continues to offer digital streaming content in the interim. The full production of last year's Tortoise and Hare is available to stream on ZACH Theatre's digital streaming platform ZACH Now!, along with performances from Broadway artists, past productions and more. New content will be released weekly for people to enjoy in their homes, at no cost.

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELED OR POSTPONED:

The Sound of Music (Postponed to 2020-21 Season)

Reunion '85 (Postponed to 2020-21 Season)

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch (Postponed to 2020-21 Season)

Red, Hot & Soul (Rescheduled to September 26)

Classes are now online

As this situation evolves, ZACH will communicate clearly and directly about their plans

and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment. ZACH's staff and artists' hearts go out to all those in the community and around the world who are being impacted by this epidemic.

Visit zachtheatre.org for more information.e

