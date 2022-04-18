WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? to Play Through May 1 at City Theatre Austin

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2022 spring theatre season with Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Edward Albee's acclaimed stage play. April 21 - May 1 at Trinity Street Playhouse.

Continuing the 2022 spring theatre season, City Theatre presents Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. This riveting, revealing, and almost shattering examination of marriage and family is considered one of the most successful plays in Modern American Theatre and all too rarely produced in Austin.

The production runs two more weekends at Trinity Street Playhouse, April 21 - May 1. Thursday - Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, Edward Albee's masterwork has been shocking audiences since it premiered on Broadway in 1962. Set on the campus of an East coast college, this intense dark comedy shines a blinding light on one, truth-exposing - booze and bantered - night in the lives of two couples: Nick, a young biology teacher, and his rather plain wife, Honey; and the older George, a failed history professor, and his bawdy, invective wife, Martha. It is an evening fueled by alcohol, debauchery, and disdain, as taunts become jabs, and jabs become attacks, building the night to a hideous, cruel frenzy, and forcing everyone to face their most deep-seated illusions and self-deceptions.

