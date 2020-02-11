Vocal Group Aka To Perform At HCCT

Travel back in time to celebrate the music of the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s at the Hill Country Community Theatre! HCCT will host the vocal group aka, visiting from Lakeway and performing "Songs through the Decades," for two performances only, Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, March 8 at 2:15 pm.

Remember the music of yesteryear and relive how music changed from one decade to another! A dedicated collective of performers make up aka who just really love to sing and make music. Well, that is the official line. In reality, they are all stage hogs who enjoy their moment in the spotlight! Since its inception in the summer of 2000, aka has performed music from a wide range of musical time periods. The group inevitably gets asked, "What does aka stand for?" Well, it is basically what you might think: "also known as."

Their repertoire also includes a Christmas show, a Valentine's Day show, a Broadway show and a Patriotic show. Join aka at the Hill Country Community Theatre as they sing and dance to old favorites and maybe some new!

This special event is $25 for adults and $12 for students. For tickets, go to www.theHCCT.org, or call the box office at (830) 798-8944. The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.





