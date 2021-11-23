Violinist Kristin Lee Honors Dorothy DeLay On CMSLC's Musical Heritage Series

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30pm ET, violinist Kristin Lee hosts a panel for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Musical Heritage Series, which explores the musical legacies of towering figures in classical music through conversations with students and colleagues along with film clips and historical photos.

For this special program, Lee fondly remembers her teacher and legendary violin pedagogue, Dorothy DeLay. Joining the panel are distinguished guests and former DeLay students and colleagues, Itzhak Perlman, Toby Perlman, Cho-Liang Lin, and Sandra Rivers, as they pay tribute to this great artist who mentored generations of musicians. The presentation includes rarely seen photos and videos. A Q and A with the virtual audience will follow the presentation.

Lee says, "I am deeply honored to host this discussion about Dorothy DeLay - one of the most important, impactful, powerful, and revolutionary violin pedagogues who touched hundreds, if not thousands, of violinists, including myself. I feel the weight on my shoulders to be giving this talk as one of her very late students, but I am extremely excited to be joined by guests who exemplify the different generations that Ms. DeLay touched, including Itzhak Perlman and Cho-Liang Lin. I'm also thrilled to have Sandra Rivers as my guest - a brilliant pianist who played for Ms. DeLay's lessons for over 20 years in the 1970s and 80s. I am especially interested in chatting with Sandra about how Ms. DeLay inspired and helped her career as a woman of color during that era. It's been a tremendous few months doing my research on Ms. DeLay and learning about her dedication, intelligence, and passion for bringing the golden age of violin. I hope you will join me and my guests on this very special evening!"

This event will stream online for free, with advance registration. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Kristin Lee: A recipient of the 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as a top prizewinner of the 2012 Walter W. Naumburg Competition and the Astral Artists' 2010 National Auditions, Kristin Lee is a violinist of remarkable versatility and impeccable technique who enjoys a vibrant career as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and educator. "Her technique is flawless, and she has a sense of melodic shaping that reflects an artistic maturity," writes the St. Louis Post-­Dispatch, and The Strad reports, "She seems entirely comfortable with stylistic diversity, which is one criterion that separates the run-of-the­-mill instrumentalists from true artists."

In addition to her dynamic performing career, Lee was recently appointed to the faculty of University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music as Assistant Professor of Violin. She is the artistic director of Emerald City Music in Seattle, a chamber music series she co-founded in 2015. Also an accomplished chamber musician, Kristin Lee is a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, performing at Lincoln Center in New York and on tour with CMS throughout each season, as well as a member of Camerata Pacifica in Santa Barbara, sitting as The Bernard Gondos Chair.

Kristin Lee has appeared as soloist with leading orchestras including The Philadelphia Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Milwaukee Symphony, Tacoma Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Nordic Chamber Orchestra of Sweden, Ural Philharmonic of Russia, Korean Broadcasting Symphony, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra of China, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional of Dominican Republic, and many others. She has performed on the world's finest concert stages, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, the Kennedy Center, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Steinway Hall's Salon de Virtuosi, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, the Ravinia Festival, Philadelphia's World Cafe Live, (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York, the Louvre Museum in Paris, Washington, D.C.'s Phillips Collection, and Korea's Kumho Art Gallery.

Recent and upcoming highlights include concerts presented by the San Francisco Symphony with Itzhak Perlman, Amarillo Symphony, Chamber Music Sedona, a tour with the Silk Road Ensemble, Music@Menlo, Parlance Chamber Concerts, Moab Music Festival, Music in the Vineyards, Town Hall Seattle, Lyra Music Festival, Olympic Music Festival, North Carolina New Music Initiative, and the Leicester International Music Festival, as well as performances with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Camerata Pacifica.

Lee's many honors include awards from the 2015 Trondheim Chamber Music Competition, 2011 Trio di Trieste Premio International Competition, the SYLFF Fellowship, Dorothy DeLay Scholarship, the Aspen Music Festival's Violin Competition, the New Jersey Young Artists' Competition, and the Salon de Virtuosi Scholarship Foundation. She is also the unprecedented First Prize winner of three concerto competitions at The Juilliard School - in the Pre-­College Division in 1997 and 1999, and in the College Division in 2007.

Born in Seoul, Lee began studying the violin at the age of five, and within one year won First Prize at the prestigious Korea Times Violin Competition. In 1995, she moved to the United States and continued her musical studies under Sonja Foster. Two years later, she became a student of Catherine Cho and Dorothy DeLay in The Juilliard School's Pre-College Division. In January 2000, she was chosen to study with Itzhak Perlman. Lee holds a Master's degree from The Juilliard School.

For more information, visit www.violinistkristinlee.com.