Trailblazing Transgender Choreographer Makes Austin Debut!

Trailblazing transgender choreographer Sean Dorsey makes his Austin debut with a new work titled BOYS IN TROUBLE. Performed by Dorsey and his acclaimed dance company, BOYS IN TROUBLE is a timely and urgent commentary on contemporary masculinity. These powerful dances place a trans and queer lens onto intersectional questions of embodiment, violence, black queer love, whiteness, shame and posturing.

Sean Dorsey is celebrated as the nation's first acclaimed transgender modern dance choreographer. His works have been praised as "exquisite...poignant and important" (BalletTanz), "trailblazing" (San Francisco Chronicle), and "evocative, compelling, elegant" (LA Weekly). Sean Dorsey Dance has toured to 30 cities across the US and internationally.

BOYS IN TROUBLE is a fusion of full-throttle dance, risk-taking theater, raw emotion, irreverent humor, exquisite queer partnering, and intimate storytelling. In turns powerful, explosive, irreverent, devastatingly honest, sensual and humorous, BOYS IN TROUBLE is a groundbreaking trans and queer examination of American masculinity's deep roots in Trouble.

Dorsey created BOYS IN TROUBLE over a 2-year period, after visiting communities across the US where he hosted community forums on Masculinity, recorded interviews, and taught free movement workshops for transgender, gender-non-conforming, cisgender, gay, bi, and queer people on the masculine spectrum.

Note: performance includes profanity and some themes of violence.

For more information on this performance, please visit: https://texasperformingarts.org/season/sean-dorsey-dance-mccullough-theatre-2019





