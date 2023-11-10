Theatre Arlington Will Open A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE RADIO PLAY

Theatre Arlington has announced the final performance of its 50th Anniversary Season - "A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show," featuring the remarkable talent of BJ Cleveland and directed by Theatre Arlington Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris. The play follows a 1940 radio production of Charles Dickens's classic tale. When a snowstorm prevents the play's cast from getting to the station, the sound effect technician Bob Bennett takes it upon himself to perform the entirety of “A Christmas Carol” all by himself. This timeless classic, adapted into a one-man show by David Alberts, is sure to warm the hearts of audiences this holiday season.



Cleveland is no stranger to this role, having already played Bob Bennett four times on north Texas stages in the past several years for 1:30 Productions, The Classics Theatre Project, and twice with Theatre Three. Cleveland is a legend of the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre scene, having appeared in hundreds of plays in the area. He has won numerous awards for acting and directing from the DFW Theater Critics Forum, D Magazine, Dallas Voice, Star Telegram, BroadwayWorld.com, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County. And of course, Cleveland has a long history with Theatre Arlington, having previously served as Artistic Director for 15 years.

When asked what he enjoyed about this script – 8 years after his first time tackling it – Cleveland responded “Well, it's an age old story… It's not only wonderful to say the words again, but really just to hear the story again for audiences. And there's always a generation that has never heard it before...I got into theater because my grandparents read to me at a very early age. Storytelling comes very naturally in my family. So, to now get to read this to other generations means a lot. It's very full circle for me.”

“A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show” will open Friday December 1 at 7:30 pm and Will Close December 17 with the following schedule

Thursdays, Fridays & *Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2 pm

*The Saturday December 9 performance will take place at 2 pm, as Theatre Arlington will be participating in the Arlington Holiday Lights Parade.