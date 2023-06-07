The Lewisville Grand Theater Reveals June Event Lineup

The Lewisville Grand Theater has announced six engagements for June. On Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. the Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series will continue with a discussion and book signing featuring Dr. Peniel Joseph, a preeminent historian of race and democracy. Joseph is the author of The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century which was the book award winner of 2023 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award. The Orchestra of New Spain will celebrate the Texas roots of Juneteenth for its third year with a range of classical music and song by Black composers on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. The City of Lewisville will have a free Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16 from 6-10 p.m. featuring a dance group performance and two local bands. Annual favorite Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up returns on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. The following Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m., Latino novelist and public speaker Dr. Javier Ávila will perform his one-man show The Trouble with My Name as part of the Lewisville Talks - City Speaker Series. The month will conclude with a Black Box Songwriter Series concert featuring country musicians Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines on Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for all events are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.





Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series: Dr. Peniel Joseph – The Third Reconstruction

Wednesday, June 14 | 7 p.m.

The Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series continues to insight curiosity and promote meaningful conversation with its next engagement featuring Dr. Peniel Joseph. As one of the preeminent historians of race and democracy, Dr. Joseph argues that the period since 2008 has marked nothing less than America’s Third Reconstruction.

In The Third Reconstruction, Dr. Joseph offers a powerful and personal new interpretation of recent history. The racial reckoning that unfolded in 2020, he argues, marked the climax of a Third Reconstruction: a new struggle for citizenship and dignity for Black Americans, just as momentous as the movements that arose after the Civil War and during the civil rights era. Joseph draws revealing connections and insights across centuries as he traces this Third Reconstruction from the election of Barack Obama to the rise of Black Lives Matter to the failed assault on the Capitol.

Dr. Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values, Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, and Associate Dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and Professor of History at the University of Texas at Austin. He is the author of award-winning books on African American history, including The Sword and the Shield and Stokely: A Life.

The event will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Dr. Joseph will be available to sign copies of his book following the presentation. $15 tickets as well as $25 copies of his book can be purchased at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. All books will be available for pick-up at Will Call starting one hour prior to the event. Sales tax and fees are included in the prices.

Celebrating Juneteenth: Music of Black Composers

Thursday, June 15 | 7 p.m.

With growing attention focused on our rich African American cultural legacy, Orchestra of New Spain celebrates the Texas roots of Juneteenth for its third year with a range of classical music and song by Black composers. The program will include works by Dallas composer Quinn Mason, Scott Joplin, Ulysses Kay, John Carter and more. Additionally, to highlight the rich vocal tradition of the Black community, the orchestra will feature celebrated soprano and versatile Dallas chorus master Alfrelynn Roberts for several traditional spirituals.

Orchestra of New Spain is a Dallas-based professional period-instrument baroque orchestra and chorus specializing in, but not limited to, the music of Spain and its sphere of New World influence. The George Floyd era inspired Orchestra of New Spain to take advantage of their history exploring less popular music to introduce Black composers to Dallas audiences in 2021, with great success, and then expand this concert series offering more widely around the DFW Metroplex in 2022.

The concert will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $15 for general admission seating or $5 for students and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in prices.

The City of Lewisville presents

A Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 16 | 6-10 p.m.

The evening will include a dance group performance and feature two local bands – Don Diego Band and Fingerprints. The free event will take place in Wayne Ferguson Plaza. For more information, visit cityoflewisville.com.

Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up

Saturday, June 17 | 8 p.m.

DAD JOKES returns to The Grand for another fantastic evening of stand-up comedy this summer!

When professional comedians become fathers, it brings a whole new meaning to DAD JOKES! Aaron Aryanpur (Comedy Central, NBC), Daryl Felsberg (Billboard Comedy, SiriusXM), and Brandon Davidson (SiriusXM) are taking their stories and lives and laying them out on the stage in one show. Fatherhood has never been funnier!

*This show may contain adult or mature content.* Lineup is subject to change.

This engagement will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Table seating is available for $25 a seat (must purchase all four seats at a table) and Tier 1 reserved seating is available for $20 at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Lewisville Talks - City Speaker Series presents Javier Ávila: The Trouble with My Name

Thursday, June 22 | 7 p.m.

The Lewisville Talks – City Speaker Series continues with a presentation of Dr. Javier Ávila's nationally acclaimed one-man show, The Trouble with My Name.

The Trouble with My Name blends storytelling, comedy and poetry to shed light on the American Latino experience. The show breaks barriers and embraces the diversity of a nation whose history is rich and colorful, while inviting the audience to consider what it means to be an American of the future.

Javier Ávila is a professor of English as well as a poet, novelist, and public speaker. He writes in both English and Spanish, and his work has earned him numerous awards, including his most recent honor as the recipient of the Cultural Arts Award given by the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education. In 2015, he was named Pennsylvania’s Professor of the Year by the Carnegie Foundation. This award inspired Javier to take his classroom to the masses, using the power of poetry and storytelling to deliver a powerful message about unity and inclusion. Thus, The Trouble with My Name was born. The show has been performed across the country since 2016. Additionally, Javier is now touring with a new performance titled The Perfect Latino.

The event will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and fees are included in the ticket price.

Black Box Songwriter Series: Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines

Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Recognized by Acoustic Guitar magazine as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters, Terri Hendrix has earned fans worldwide for her singular fusion of folk, pop, country, blues, and jazz, delivered with poetic grace, melodic flair, and plenty of wit and wisdom. Along the way, she’s also co-written a Grammy-winning instrumental (the Chicks’ “Lil’ Jack Slade”) and garnered such honors as a star on the South Texas Music Walk of Fame, the Art of Peace Award by Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio, and the Distinguished Alumni Award at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

Few people are as important to the development of Texas music over the last 30 years as Lloyd Maines. As a Grammy award-winning producer and musician, the Lubbock-born Maines has played an instrumental role in the creation of some of the Lone Star State's most famous and beloved albums. Maines began his recording and producing career in 1974. Over the past 40 years, Maines has worked on approximately four-thousand albums alongside some of the most significant figures in country, rock, and Texas music. Maines has been inducted into the Buddy Holly Walk of Fame in Lubbock, Texas, individually and as a member of the Maines Brother's Band. He was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in June 2014.

This concert takes place in The Grand’s intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.