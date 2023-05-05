The Filigree Theatre Presents Their Gold & Silver Gala

Join The Filigree Theatre at their Gold & Silver Gala on May 11 on the charming indoor/outdoor terrace at the Tudor Cottage in Pease Park from 7 - 10 p.m. The theme of this year's Gala will be "gold & silver by the sea" and Tudor cottage will be transformed into a glittering nautical fete for guests to explore. Guests can enjoy a raffle and silent auction as well as a buffet selection of hors d'oeuvres, desserts and champagne over a live acoustic guitar set. The media sponsor for the evening will be Austin Woman Magazine. Tickets for the Gold & Silver Gala can be found on The Filigree Theatre website. For more on The Filigree Theatre, see here.

The silent auction/raffle will include items such as a young artist goodie box of art materials from Art Amore, restaurant gift cards, professional memberships to Women in Film & Television Austin (WIFT), "beach-y" themed hostess gift baskets and wine baskets, works of art and more. Filigree is pleased to announce the gala's musical guest performer will be classical guitarist Evan Taucher, the co-founder of the music nonprofit Ex-Aequo, who studied with Bruce Holzman, Rene Izquierdo and Adam Holzman, and was awarded the title of 2019 Magellan Scholar.

The funds raised from the Gala will help further The Filigree Theatre's mission of creating professional theatre in Austin by supporting production needs for the upcoming Fifth Anniversary Season, including space rental, costume and set design costs. Filigree's Season Five will begin Fall 2023 and run through Spring 2024. The anniversary season's theme and productions will be announced soon.

The Filigree Theatre's annual season is structured to connect the Past, Present and Future of theatre over the course of a three-show season. Each season is tied together with a common theme that runs throughout the three shows. This season, the sea loomed large, waiting in the wings just off-stage. Season Four has taken audiences from the fjords of Norway in "The Lady From the Sea," to hurricane-battered Coney Island, New York of 10 years ago in "Fire in Dreamland" and to a contemporary Pacific Northwest coastal town in the season's final production and world premiere of "Tide."

Elizabeth V. Newman (Director, Filigree Producing Artistic Director) is a native New Yorker who has directed and produced critically-acclaimed theatre and film projects in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Austin. Newman graduated from Yale University with dual B.A. degrees in History of Art and Theater Studies and earned her M.F.A. degree in Film Production at Boston University. She is a member of DIRECTOR'S LAB: NORTH and served as the Founding Co-President of Women in Film and Television: Austin. She has twice served as a panelist at The Austin Film Festival. To learn more, visit elizabethVnewman.com.