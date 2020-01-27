Texas State University Department of Theatre and Dance Will Stage Virginia Grise's BLU

The Department of Theatre and Dance at Texas State University will stage Virginia Grise's "blu" Feb. 6-9 in the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre.

Showtimes for the Black Box Production will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8, with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 9.

Memory, history and culture collide with starlit rooftop dreams as Soledad and her partner, Hailstorm, redefine family on their own terms after the death of their eldest son in Iraq. Steeped in poetic realism and contemporary politics, "blu," directed by Hollie Nanes, challenges audiences to imagine a time before war.

Admission is $17 for adults, $13 for children and $8 for Texas State students.

Tickets are available by phone at (512) 245-6500 or online at www.txstatepresents.com.

Parking is available in the Edward Gary Street Garage, 405 N. Edward Gary Street, for $8 at www.txstatepresents.com or at the box office window the night of the event.

Founded in 1899, Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of 38,694 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock. Texas State's 201,000-plus alumni are a powerful force in serving the economic workforce needs of Texas and throughout the world.





