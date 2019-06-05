TexARTS Presents FROZEN, JR.

The TexARTS Musical Theatre Academy presents, Frozen JR. Directed by Leslie McDonel with performances June 14-16. The enchanting modern Disney classic we all know and love, Frozen JR. will transport you to the magical land of Arendelle. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! This production is suitable for all ages.

Frozen JR. is fun for the whole family with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. All performances at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

Directing the show is Broadway alumna, Leslie McDonel. Leslie is one of the teachers who leads the Musical Theatre Conservatory program at TexARTS. Leslie was a part of the original Broadway cast of American Idiot, the 1st national tour of Legally Blonde, as well as on Broadway and in the 1st national tour of Hairspray. Leslie has directed and taught acting all across the country at Pace University, Santa Fe University of Art and Design, and numerous other master classes. Cassie Eckerman is the choreographer for the show. Cassie is a long time TexARTS teacher and director who has been with TexARTS for 7 years. Now the Education Manager of the Academy, Cassie is at the head of the educational programming for TexARTS' summer camps and fall classes. Matt Bowers music directs Frozen with previous credits at TexARTS including The Lion King JR. and last summer's musical production Shrek JR.

The creative team includes Hailey Strader (scenic design), Colleen Power Griffin (costume design), Lucinda Culver (light design), and Samantha Gonzalez (properties design).

Show times: June 14 at 6PM, June 15 at 2PM & 6PM, and June 16 at 6PM. All performances will be held at the Kam & James Morris Theatre at TexARTS' Erin Doherty studios, 2300 Lohman's Spur, Suite #160, Lakeway, TX. The lounge opens one hour prior to curtain and offers snacks and drinks.

Reserved seats are $17. Tickets are available by calling TexARTS Box Office at 512-852-9079 x101 or at www.tex-arts.org. Box Office hours are from 11AM-5PM, Monday-Friday. All ages are welcome and parking is free. Run time is about 60 minutes.

TexARTS, the Lake Travis nonprofit for the visual and performing arts, offers completely staged professional and youth productions. A performing and visual arts educational academy, TexARTS is proud to employ hundreds of professional actors, musicians, and artistic staff living here in Austin.





