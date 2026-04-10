Tapestry Dance to Host One-Day Archive and Collectibles Sale in Austin

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Tapestry Dance Company will host a one-day archive and collectibles sale, offering items from its 37-year history to the public. The event will feature costumes, props, and memorabilia spanning the company’s work across multiple dance styles. The sale will include pieces created by Austin-based costume designer Buffy Manners, along with materials from numerous productions.

The sale will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Tapestry Dance studio, located at 2015 East Riverside Drive in Austin, Texas. The event is open to the public with no admission required.

Items available will include hundreds of costumes representing tap, ballet, modern, and jazz works, as well as apparel, formal wear, event merchandise, posters, performance photographs, and dance equipment. Additional items include yoga equipment, tap shoes, ballet barres, audio equipment, and office supplies.

Artistic Director Acia Gray said the collection reflects the company’s history and ongoing artistic life, with pieces intended to find new use among dancers, choreographers, and collectors.

Admission to the sale is free.