TILT Performance Group Presents GRATITUNES
TILT Performance Group presents GRATITUNES, an original concert created by the company and Artistic Director, Adam Roberts.
Even amidst the throes and tribulations of our uncertain world, TILT has much to be grateful for. Join us for a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience, featuring original songs of gratitude written and performed by our very own company members. With its eclectic array of styles and themes, GRATITUNES is a new kind of concept album!
Featuring:
Toby Al-Trabulsi
Claudia Chibib
David Dauber
Dayanara Garcia
Kaye Love
Jessica Michallick
Nano Boye Nagle
Quinn Reich
Heather Ross
Brandi Ware
GRATITUNES premieres October 17th at 7 pm CST on https://www.tiltperformance.org/ . In lieu of traditional tickets, a $20 per-person contribution (payable during the premiere) is encouraged when possible. GRATITUNES will be available to stream online at https://www.tiltperformance.org/ through October 25th.
TILT is on a mission to shatter stereotypes about disability through theatrical performance. For more information, visit tiltperformance.org or follow TILT on Facebook and Instagram @tiltperformance